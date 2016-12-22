Lagana Praises Legislative Approval of Ride-Hailing Regulation Bill by

Tuesday, December 20 2016 @ 01:12 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Measure Aimed at Keeping Passengers Safe, Establishing Guidelines for Long-Term Growth of Industry in New Jersey

(TRENTON) – Assemblyman Joseph Lagana (D-Bergen/Passaic), lead Assembly sponsor of a measure aimed at ensuring the safety and long-term growth of the ride-hailing industry in New Jersey, issued the following statement Monday after both houses of the legislature approved the bill. The legislation (A-3695/S-2179) now heads to Gov. Chris Christie’s desk:

“The demand for ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft has made it clear that residents of New Jersey want access to what these companies have to offer. This legislation balances respect for free enterprise, appreciation for innovation and, most importantly, the duty of lawmakers in our state to ensure the safety and well-being of the people of New Jersey.

“As the ride-hailing industry continues to grow, regulations outlined in this bill will provide essential guidance for existing transportation network companies as well as entrepreneurs looking to enter the market. No longer will there be confusion about the responsibilities of companies or the rights of their customers. By working to establish consequences for bad actors and bolster public confidence in these services, New Jersey is taking action to strengthen an industry that is both a source of on-demand transportation for passengers and a source of income for men and women working hard to make ends meet.

“The bill the New Jersey Legislature approved today – a first-rate product of long and thoughtful bipartisan deliberation – lays the groundwork for the existence and expansion of ride-hailing long into the future.”

