Thursday, December 22 2016 @ 04:57 PM EST
Thursday, December 22 2016 @ 04:57 PM EST
Lagana Bill to Include All Disabled Vets Under NJ Transit Discount Program Heads to Governor’s Desk

Current Policy Requires Disabled Rating of At Least 70 Percent for Program Eligibility

(TRENTON) – Assembly-approved legislation Assemblyman Joseph Lagana sponsored to include more disabled veterans in the New Jersey Transit discount program for senior citizens and persons with disabilities recently gained approval from the Senate and now heads to the governor.

Under current law, the New Jersey Transit Corporation provides reduced fares for senior citizens over the age of 62 and persons with disabilities. A disabled veteran is only eligible for the program, however, if the United States Department of Veterans Affairs has determined that he or she has a disabled rating of 70 percent or greater. 

This bill (A-2228) provides that all disabled veterans are eligible for the reduced fare program.

“For their service, all veterans should be privy to the benefits that will help them live their best lives,” said Lagana (D-Bergen/Passaic). “Legislation like this honors the courage and sacrifice of New Jersey veterans.”

For the purposes of the bill, a disabled veteran is any veteran who is eligible to be compensated for a service-connected disability from war service by the VA or who receives, or is entitled to receive, equivalent compensation for a service-connected disability which arises out of military or naval service and who has submitted sufficient evidence of the record of disability incurred in the line of duty to the Adjutant General of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans’ Affairs.

The measure gained unanimous approval from both houses of the legislature.

