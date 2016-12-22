Valley Pays Tribute to Ann B. Alford with the Naming of Hospital Lobby Reception Desk by

Wednesday, December 21 2016 @ 12:00 PM EST

Ridgewood, NJ, December 19, 2016 – On Monday, December 12, an audience of more than 50 family, friends and fellow volunteers gathered in The Valley Hospital Shotmeyer Lobby to dedicate the Reception Desk in memory of Ann B. Alford. Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System, expressed her appreciation of Ann and emphasized what a fitting tribute this was to her memory. As a faithful volunteer at the front desk every Monday morning for more than two decades, Mrs. Alford welcomed countless patients, families and guests while graciously directing them to their destinations.

Ann Alford has a long history with Valley, which began in the 1970s when her husband, George Alford, joined The Valley Hospital Board of Trustees. From 1984 to 1989, Mr. Alford served as Chairman of the Hospital Board. He passed away in 1990, and Ann’s commitment to Valley deepened in the subsequent years.

In 1994, Ann joined The Valley Hospital Foundation Board and served for 12 years. Through nine of those years, she was an Officer of the Board, including three years as Chair. She was an Honorary Trustee of The Valley Hospital Foundation and was serving as a trustee on the Valley Health System Board when she passed away.

Ann was a founding member of Valley’s Women for Health program. Each year, this women’s group pools their social and philanthropic resources to assist Valley in providing the best possible healthcare.

Valley is incredibly grateful to Ann for her tireless dedication and devotion.

Photo caption: Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System (second from left), stands with members of Ann B. Alford’s family, Elizabeth A. Hogan, Patricia A. President and Maria A. Suehnholz.

