Enter to Win a 2017 Porsche 911! by

Wednesday, December 21 2016 @ 12:05 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

NEW JERSEY:Diabetes Foundation, Inc. (DFI) announces its 28th Annual Car Raffle to win a 2017 Porsche 911, with an estimated retail value of $90,000. Only 3000 tickets, at $100.00 each, will be sold.

View the Porsche 911 on display at the New York International Auto Show on April 14 – 23, 2017 at the North Converse of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Jack Daniels Porsche, 335 Route 17S, Upper Saddle River, NJ. The winner does not need to be present at the drawing.

Since 1990, DFI has been dedicated to serving low-income, uninsured, and underinsured New Jersey children and adults with diabetes. DFI improves patient care and quality of life by serving all New Jersey residents, regardless of their age, county, or town and residents do not need to travel to the Paramus office to receive assistance; providing 8 weeks of free diabetes medications, insulin, & medical/testing supplies via home or office delivery; providing ongoing patient support services & financial assistance resources via telephone; offering free educational workshops throughout the state; and awarding scholarships to camps for children with diabetes.

For additional information about services and programs DFI offers throughout the year, visit the organization’s website: www.diabetesfoundationinc.org.

Advertisement