Capt. McDermott Celebrates 40 Years by

Thursday, December 22 2016 @ 10:48 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Capt. Charles McDermott of the Paramus Police Reserve (Auxiliary Police) was honored by the Mayor and the Paramus Police Dept. for his 40 years of volunteer service to the community at the December 20th Mayor and Council meeting. The primary function of the Reserve Unit is to assist the Police Department and the Borough of Paramus by assisting the Police Department whenever and wherever needed. Persons interested in joining the Reserve Unit may visit www.paramuspolicereserves.org for more information.

Photo: L-R: Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg, Mayor Richard LaBarbiera, Aux. Capt. Charles McDermott, Aux. Chief Cliff Cibelli

Advertisement