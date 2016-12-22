Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, December 22 2016 @ 04:58 PM EST
Thursday, December 22 2016 @ 04:58 PM EST
Capt. McDermott Celebrates 40 Years

Capt. Charles McDermott of the Paramus Police Reserve (Auxiliary Police) was honored by the Mayor and the Paramus Police Dept. for his 40 years of volunteer service to the community at the December 20th Mayor and Council meeting. The primary function of the Reserve Unit is to assist the Police Department and the Borough of Paramus by assisting the Police Department whenever and wherever needed. Persons interested in joining the Reserve Unit may visit www.paramuspolicereserves.org for more information.  
Photo: L-R: Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg, Mayor Richard LaBarbiera, Aux. Capt. Charles McDermott, Aux. Chief Cliff Cibelli


Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg and Sgt. Frank Piserchia and Mayor LaBarbiera join Aux. PD Capt. Charles McDermott and members of the Auxiliary Police unit.

PHOTOS COURTESY OF PARAMUS POLICE DEPARTMENT

