Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, December 22 2016 @ 04:52 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, December 22 2016 @ 04:52 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen County Police Chiefs Visit Valley Hospital’s Pediatric Patients

    Share

To Hand out Gifts and Spread Holiday Cheer
Ridgewood, NJ – Representatives from the Bergen County Police Chiefs Association recently accompanied Santa Claus to The Valley Hospital Pediatric Unit and Pediatric Emergency Room to give holiday gifts to hospitalized children. 

Pictured here are (standing back row, from left to right):  Aleyamma Varghese, R.N., Bergenfield; Heather Evers, APN, Ocean Grove; Chief Frank Regino, Westwood; Lori Check, Fair Lawn; Chief Daniel Maye, Bogota; Christine Trent, Kinnelon; Chief William Skidmore, Edgewater; Retired Chief Fred Stahman, Glen Rock; Janine Cook, Saddle Brook; Tom Hauck, FBI; and Chief Michael Cioffi, Englewood Cliffs.  Front row (from left to right): Nadine Morton, Waldwick; Santa; and Kristin Harmon, R.N.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Bergen County Police Chiefs Visit Valley Hospital’s Pediatric Patients
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost