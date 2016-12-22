Bergen County Police Chiefs Visit Valley Hospital’s Pediatric Patients
To Hand out Gifts and Spread Holiday Cheer
Pictured here are (standing back row, from left to right): Aleyamma Varghese, R.N., Bergenfield; Heather Evers, APN, Ocean Grove; Chief Frank Regino, Westwood; Lori Check, Fair Lawn; Chief Daniel Maye, Bogota; Christine Trent, Kinnelon; Chief William Skidmore, Edgewater; Retired Chief Fred Stahman, Glen Rock; Janine Cook, Saddle Brook; Tom Hauck, FBI; and Chief Michael Cioffi, Englewood Cliffs. Front row (from left to right): Nadine Morton, Waldwick; Santa; and Kristin Harmon, R.N.
Ridgewood, NJ – Representatives from the Bergen County Police Chiefs Association recently accompanied Santa Claus to The Valley Hospital Pediatric Unit and Pediatric Emergency Room to give holiday gifts to hospitalized children.
