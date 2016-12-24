Patients Travel across the World for Treatment at HackensackUMC

Delicate Urologic Procedure Pioneered by Department Chairman Highly Sought
For more than a year, Sinisa Vranic suffered from pain and a tight feeling in his abdomen. Doctors in his home country of Serbia diagnosed him with a condition called retroperitoneal fibrosis (RPF), an autoimmune disease that causes fibrotic scar tissue to form along the aorta and iliac arteries, very close to the ureter. Over time, this scar tissue can grow around the ureter, blocking the flow of urine and causing it to back up into the kidneys.
“In Serbia, the doctors are not very familiar with this condition and it is a rare condition with a small number of patients,” said Sinisa Vranic.
When Sinisa and his wife, Tanja first learned about Sinisa’s diagnosis of retroperitoneal fibrosis, they began their research for treatment options. Initially, the couple consulted with an urologist in London, England. Not satisfied, the couple was referred to Michael Stifelman, M.D., chairman, Department of Urology, Hackensack University Medical Center, a member of Hackensack Meridian Health and director of Urologic Oncology, John Theurer Cancer Center at HackensackUMC.
“I sent Dr. Stifelman an email with my husband’s test results,” said Tanja Vranic. “I never expected a doctor to call me back within 15 minutes of me sending an email. But, Dr. Stifelman did.”
The Vranic’s flew to New Jersey and met with Dr. Stifelman.
“This gentleman initially underwent two courses of medical treatment in an attempt to get rid of the scar tissue,” said Dr. Stifelman. “Also, he had to have a plastic tube in his body called a stent to relieve the obstruction. The medication did not work. The stent was partially functioning and had to be replaced every three months. The patient was looking for a definitive treatment to take care of this once and for all. That treatment would mean freeing the ureter from the scar tissue where it is being encased and wrapping the ureter with fat from inside the patient’s body called omentum.”
The operation to treat RPF was once performed through an open procedure with an incision from the sternum down to the lower abdomen called a midline incision. Dr. Stifelman recommended Sinisa undergo a Robotic Ureterolysis, a procedure he brought to HackensackUMC.
“I have had people come from all over the world to have this procedure done here, because of the complexity of the surgery and because of the minimally invasive approach we use with the daVinci robot, which requires only four small holes in the abdomen, instead of a midline incision.”
The procedure took less than three hours and Sinisa was able to leave the hospital the next day.
“The patient had the surgery Wednesday and left the hospital on Thursday. He did exceptionally well. There were no complications and minimal blood loss. Within 48 hours of having the surgery, Sinisa was able to attend the US Open in Queens, New York.”
Today, Sinisa says he is feeling super.
“Surgery is most often the solution and we are glad we opted for that,” said Tanja. “By using the robot, the procedure is much easier on the patient.”
“I commend the Urology Department, under the direction of Dr. Stifelman, for their commitment to clinical excellence by utilizing the most advanced and minimally invasive treatment options for our patients,” said Lisa Tank, M.D., vice president of Medical Affairs and chief of the Division of Geriatric Medicine at HackensackUMC. “By incorporating the use of the daVinci robot in this delicate procedure, there are a number of benefits for patients including a shorter hospital stay, less pain, faster recovery and a quicker return to normal activities.”
For now, Sinisa will follow up with his urologist back home in Serbia. He and Tanja have this advice for others suffering from RPF.
“Make sure you go to a doctor who is experienced with this condition. That is a must.”
Dr. Stifelman says RPF typically occurs in people between the ages of 40 and 60, and affects men twice as often as women.
“Even though retroperitoneal fibrosis is a relatively rare condition, we use the same minimally invasive approach to treat other conditions involving obstruction of the ureter including patients with scar tissue from previous surgeries, patients who have had aorta aneurysms and patients who have had previous stone disease causing obstruction of the ureter. We use this technology to treat almost all upper urinary tract reconstructive procedures.”
Dr. Stifelman and his team have performed more than 300 urinary tract reconstructive procedures using the daVinci robot and about 50 RPF cases. In addition, Dr. Stifelman runs the largest robotic course on ureter reconstruction for the American Urologic Association (AUA). Last year, he held a course for the AUA called Robotic Urinary Tract Reconstruction: A Top to Bottom Approach.
