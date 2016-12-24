Blue Moon Mexican Café Presents: STRIVE by

Friday, December 23 2016 @ 09:06 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Englewood, New Jersey

Blue Moon Mexican Café Presents: STRIVE

Thursday, January 28, 2017 at 9:30pm

FREE

Blue Moon Mexican Café, 23 E. Palisade Avenue, Englewood, NJ 07631 Bluemoonmexicancafe.com

(Englewood, New Jersey – December 22, 2016) Blue Moon Café Entertainment presents Strive! Strive is a Hard Rock band out of Northern New Jersey who formed in 2011. Since their inception, they've opened for national acts such as Halestorm, The Used, Sebastian Bach, 10 Years, Smile Empty Soul and Like A Storm.

Their sound has been favorably compared to guitar-driven rock bands like Shinedown and Papa Roach, fusing borderline metal riffs with anthemic pop/rock choruses. Their self-titled debut EP featured their first taste of this unique approach, and with a revamped and recharged lineup they look to make their mark on American Rock with their new EP, "Something in the Water"

About Strive:

Strive is a hard rock band out of Clifton, New Jersey. In the spring of 2012 they reached the finals of the Bamboozle Festival “Break Contest,” a battle of the bands-type event where they competed against bands throughout New Jersey, New York, and parts of Pennsylvania and Connecticut for a slot on one of the biggest music festivals on the East coast. They spent that summer recording their first EP, Strive, which was released in November 2012. Their debut release features a number of raw, hard-nosed rock tunes, as well as some lighter, pop-inspired songs that will encourage rock fans that rock is alive and well in the spirit of this young, energetic group of musicians. From Buckcherry to Nirvana to a completely transformed version of Maroon 5's "Animals", Strive has a unique ability to fuse borderline metal songs with pop in a way that resonates with music listeners of all backgrounds. After disbanding and founding member/frontman Ryan Flannery going solo for a short period, he decided to revive the band with a couple of college friends. The newly incarnated Strive has just dropped their brand new, second EP titled "Something in the Water", which is currently streaming in its entirety on Soundcloud.com/StriveNJMusic, as well as their Facebook and Reverbnation pages.



Be sure to visit Facebook.com/StriveNJ for information on the band’s recent activity such as upcoming shows and appearances, and to join a mailing list to get notifications on these events, visit Reverbnation.com/StriveNJ to join the Strive mailing list. Also, you can purchase their self-titled EP on iTunes and Amazon.com

All Blue Moon Mexican Café locations offers FREE entertainment on a regular basis, for an up to date listing of performers and locations, visit Bluemoonmexicancafe.com.



Blue Moon Mexican Café

Englewood

23 E. Palisade Avenue

Englewood, NJ 07631

Phone: 201.541.0600

Monday -Thursday 11:30AM - 11pm

Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-Midnight

Sunday 11:00AM-11:00pm

About Blue Moon Mexican Café: Blue Moon Mexican Café, established in 1995 is where Life is a Fiesta Every Day. Each location has its own unique ambiance offering authentic and eclectic Mexican cuisine sourced from top quality vendors and farmers using the freshest ingredients in the 90% scratch kitchen. Blue Moon is known for their special events, live music, daily specials and Happy Hour serving an extensive bar selection including craft beers, home-made sangrias, and specialty cocktails using an assortment of premium liquor making that casual meeting place to watch entertainment & sporting events with family and friends a favorite. Each location offers Delivery & Pick Up, Children’s Menu, Private Rooms for Events and Celebrations and Off Premise Catering. Blue Moon Mexican Cafe' is located in Englewood, Norwood, Woodcliff Lake, Wyckoff and Bronxville, New York. For Menus to order online, Weekly Events and Live Entertainment updates, visit bluemoonmexicancafe.com/FB/Instagram or download the bluemoonmexicancafe app at ITunes.

