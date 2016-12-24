Santa and His Helpers Visit Patients at HackensackUMC for the Holidays by

On December 13, 2016 Rosemarie “Ro” Sorce, vice chair of the Hackensack University Medical Center Board of Governors and Foundation Board of Trustees, dressed as a Christmas Angel, along with Santa Claus, elves, a toy soldier and a Christmas Tree, visited patients at HackensackUMC to spread holiday cheer and celebrate the season.









