Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, December 24 2016 @ 11:49 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, December 24 2016 @ 11:49 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Santa and His Helpers Visit Patients at HackensackUMC for the Holidays

    Share

On December 13, 2016 Rosemarie “Ro” Sorce, vice chair of the Hackensack University Medical Center Board of Governors and Foundation Board of Trustees, dressed as a Christmas Angel, along with Santa Claus, elves, a toy soldier and a Christmas Tree, visited patients at HackensackUMC to spread holiday cheer and celebrate the season.

Santa and His Helpers Visit Patients at HackensackUMC for the Holidays
The group treated the children and their families to holiday carols and fun.  During the visit, they carried baskets filled with gifts, including candy, coloring books, crayons and cross word puzzle books, which they distributed to pediatric patients and staff at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital.  The group also visited geriatric patients in the Elder Life unit and outpatients in the John Theurer Cancer Center, entertaining patients and their families with songs and great conversation. The group visits HackensackUMC several times a year to commemorate special occasions, including Christmas.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Santa and His Helpers Visit Patients at HackensackUMC for the Holidays
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost