Santa and His Helpers Visit Patients at HackensackUMC for the Holidays
On December 13, 2016 Rosemarie “Ro” Sorce, vice chair of the Hackensack University Medical Center Board of Governors and Foundation Board of Trustees, dressed as a Christmas Angel, along with Santa Claus, elves, a toy soldier and a Christmas Tree, visited patients at HackensackUMC to spread holiday cheer and celebrate the season.
The group treated the children and their families to holiday carols and fun. During the visit, they carried baskets filled with gifts, including candy, coloring books, crayons and cross word puzzle books, which they distributed to pediatric patients and staff at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. The group also visited geriatric patients in the Elder Life unit and outpatients in the John Theurer Cancer Center, entertaining patients and their families with songs and great conversation. The group visits HackensackUMC several times a year to commemorate special occasions, including Christmas.
