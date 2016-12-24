NJPAC CELEBRATED 50 YEARS OF KWANZAA by

December 23 2016

NJPAC CELEBRATED 50 YEARS OF KWANZAA with FREE FAMILY COMMUNITY EVENTS, ARTISAN MARKETPLACE, A TRIBUTE TO THE ELDERS & FORCES OF NATURE DANCE PERFORMANCE FEATURING LES NUBIANS

Elders Honored William D. Payne, Joan Whitlow and Katunge “Mama” Mimy

(Newark, NJ - December 23, 2016) New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) celebrated Kwanzaa where NJPAC’s Prudential Hall Lobby will be transformed into a Kwanzaa Artisan Marketplace and children of all ages participated in performances and art projects at the Kwanzaa Children’s Festival - a FREE event for the community.

