NJPAC CELEBRATED 50 YEARS OF KWANZAA
NJPAC CELEBRATED 50 YEARS OF KWANZAA with FREE FAMILY COMMUNITY EVENTS, ARTISAN MARKETPLACE, A TRIBUTE TO THE ELDERS & FORCES OF NATURE DANCE PERFORMANCE FEATURING LES NUBIANS
Elders Honored William D. Payne, Joan Whitlow and Katunge “Mama” Mimy
(Newark, NJ - December 23, 2016) New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) celebrated Kwanzaa where NJPAC’s Prudential Hall Lobby will be transformed into a Kwanzaa Artisan Marketplace and children of all ages participated in performances and art projects at the Kwanzaa Children’s Festival - a FREE event for the community.
The Tribute To The Elders, honored Newark Community members Assemblyman William D. Payne, Joan Whitlow who was the first black woman hired as a full-time reporter at The Star-Ledger, Katunge “Mama” Mimy, educator, counselor, and performer of the African folklore and dance received a staff and scarf- honoring their stature in the community. 2016 marks 50 years of Kwanzaa.
Kwanzaa begins on December 26 and lasts for seven days, one for each of the Nguzo Saba ("seven principles" in Swahili). Kwanzaa is a celebration of community, family and culture.
