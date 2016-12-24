Bergen County Authorizes Shared Services Contract to Extend Consumer Affairs Protections to Passaic County Residents by

Friday, December 23 2016 @ 01:05 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

HACKENSACK- On Wednesday, Bergen County officials authorized a shared services agreement with the County of Passaic, to allow the Bergen County Division of Consumer Affairs to serve as the chief consumer protection agency in Passaic County.

The Bergen County Division of Consumer Affairs is charged with the protection of the public, educating consumers and businesses about their rights and responsibilities, and ensuring that businesses comply with the consumer protection laws of the State of New Jersey.

Wednesday’s agreement is the latest in a series of steps taken by County Executive James J. Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders to strengthen the division. Under Tedesco, the division has been fully staffed with experienced investigators and a consumer tip line has been established. In 2015, this division issued more than $200,000 in fines to businesses violating consumer rights and returned more than $1 million to Bergen County consumers.

“Our Division of Consumer Affairs has been very successful in protecting the rights of Bergen consumers, educating the business community about their responsibilities under the law, and ensuring those businesses face consequences when they fail to treat their consumers fairly,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “I’m proud that we will now offer the same diligent service to the people of Passaic County.”

“We all know someone who has been taken advantage of by a scam or an unscrupulous business, who often pray on older individuals or those who are most in need,” said Freeholder Chairman Steve Tanelli. “That’s why this contract is a win-win for both Bergen and Passaic counties. We’ve worked hard to strengthen the Division of Consumer Affairs and with this partnership we can more efficiently serve the entire region, protecting residents of both counties from waste, fraud, and abuse. This is another big step in our commitment to shared service and we will continue to seek out additional opportunities in the coming year.”

According to the terms of the agreement, Bergen County’s Division of Shared services will extend its services and operations into Passaic County’s municipalities, conducting investigations, responding to complaints, and issuing and collecting fines. Revenue generated by fines collected in Passaic County will be split between the two counties. Officials in both counties are hopeful that the partnership will also lead to increased coordination and improved responses to situations that cross county lines.

“By consolidating the Bergen and Passaic County consumer protection divisions we are accomplishing the two fold goals of providing more effective enforcement of the Consumer Fraud Act in Passaic County and saving tax dollars but operating this vital government function under one roof,” said Passaic County Freeholder Director Theodore “TJ” Best. “Too often we see consumer protection violations crossing jurisdictional lines leaving our law enforcement personnel handicapped in prosecuting criminals. This shared services agreement ends those handicaps and is a model for county governments across New Jersey.”

Residents can call 201-336-6400 or visit http://www.BergenCountyConsumerAffairs.com for more information about the Division of Consumer Affairs, or submit tips to the anonymous tip line http://www.BergenFraud.com.

Advertisement