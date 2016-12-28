BERKELEY COLLEGE ANNOUNCES INSTITUTIONAL OPERATIONS LEADERSHIP CHANGES by

Berkeley College President Michael J. Smith has announced a realignment of operational leadership at the institution. These changes go into effect January 2, 2017.

Will Moya, Campus Operating Officer (COO) of Berkeley College in Midtown Manhattan, NY, has been promoted to Vice President of Campus Operations, system-wide. In this role, Mr. Moya will oversee the team of Berkeley College COOs, as well as initiatives benefiting students and their paths toward academic success.

Ted Havelka, COO, currently at the campus in White Plains, NY, will serve as COO in Midtown Manhattan; Joel Martinez, COO, currently at the campus in Newark, NJ, will transfer in that position to Berkeley College in White Plains; Earl Brown, Business Developer, Career Services, Berkeley College, Newark, has been promoted to COO in Newark; and Michael Russo, Associate Vice President, Enrollment, will become the COO in Woodbridge, NJ.

“Positioning our team in this structure will improve the ability of our students to succeed and graduate,” President Smith said. “This realignment enhances our institutional approach to provide Berkeley College students with a meaningful education.”

Each COO will handle day-to-day operations, collaborating with all departments to ensure that the policies, procedures and goals of the College and their respected campuses are met. They will also continue to build and strengthen partnerships with businesses in their communities that support the growth of internships for Berkeley College students, leading to permanent career positions.

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 8,000 students – including more than 600 international students – in its Master, Baccalaureate, and Associate degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers a Master of Business Administration degree in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has three New York campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. In New Jersey there are five campuses – Dover, Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. In 2016, U.S. News & World Report named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, both for the third consecutive year. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

