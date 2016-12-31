Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Saturday, December 31 2016 @ 07:04 PM EST
Saturday, December 31 2016 @ 07:04 PM EST
Stressbusters For Teens: Feeling Stressed? Try Yoga!

High School Students are welcome to join Susan Kameno, Physical Education Instructor and certified Child Yoga Instructor on Tuesday afternoons.  Learn healthy tools to help manage stress.  The course will include yoga, guided meditations, mindfulness, progressive relaxation, aromatherapy and journaling. 

Registration is open to high school students grades 9 thru 12 and will take place in the Anne Zusy Youth Lounge, Ridgewood Community Center, located at Village Hall, 131 N. Maple Ave., Ridgewood. The program will be on Tuesday afternoons, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm January 10 through February 14th (February 28th for make-up if needed).  The cost is $75/6 classes ($85 for non-residents), Payment in the form of a check (made payable to Ridgewood Parks and Recreation) or cash, can be dropped off in person or mailed to: The Stable, 259 N. Maple Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450.  The class is limited to 30 participants, so sign up early.

Please bring a mat and water and wear comfortable clothing.  Journals and pens will be supplied.

Call 201-670-5500 ext 301 for more details.  The flyer with the registration form is attached for your convenience.

