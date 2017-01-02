HackensackUMC Announces First Baby Born in 2017 by

Monday, January 02 2017 @ 09:11 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Milan Evee Belle Swensen made her debut weighing in at 6 lbs and 19 ½ inches to parents, Dana and Kyle Swensen of Midland Park. Big brothers Jalen, 6, and Kamden, 18 months, were excited to meet their new sister who was born shortly after ringing in the New Year. Adam Shoman, M.D. of Hackensack delivered the baby, the first born in Bergen County and first baby girl in New Jersey in 2017.

“The whole experience was so surreal. I was pushing as the ball began to drop and then she was here. This was the best New Year’s Eve ever.” said Dana.

“She was actually due on January 10, but when we realized that we were going to have a New Year’s baby, we added in ‘Evee Belle’ to her name since we rang in 2017 when she was being born,” said Kyle.

Baby Milan was born at the Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital at HackensackUMC. The hospital has the largest volume of deliveries as a single institution in the tristate area, with more than 6,300 births per year.

Photo caption: Top: Milan Evee Belle Swensen was born at 12:04 a.m. on January 1, 2017 at HackensackUMC. From left to right: Milan Evee Belle Swensen, Dana Swensen, Kamden Swensen, Kyle Swensen, and Jalen Swensen.

About Hackensack University Medical Center

