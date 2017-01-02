Church Attendance On A New Year Holiday Meeting by

Attending the informal fellowship after the service, I informed the pastor and a church elder that the American flag was positioned in the wrong place at the altar. It is always supposed to be positioned to the right of the speaker, or on the left looking at it from the audience. The church elder came up with a novel approach. He felt that since it was a small religious sanctuary, that the rule did not apply. He argued that in the Pledge of Allegiance, the words ‘under God’ were meant to infer that God’s place took precedence over that ruling. We both vowed to look it up on the Internet.

Checking it out under USA flag etiquette, it distinctly lays out the rules for church sanctuaries. The flag is to be placed to the right of the speaker on the altar section. This climaxed an interesting morning.

