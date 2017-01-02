Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Monday, January 02 2017 @ 04:31 PM EST
Monday, January 02 2017 @ 04:31 PM EST
Church Attendance On A New Year Holiday Meeting

Curious as to how the attendance would be affected on a holiday, www.ParamusPost.com went to Trinity Presbyterian Church in Paramus, a favorite. Greeted from the pulpit with a grin from Pastor Reverend Dr. Samuel M. Stone, I took my seat and listened to an innovative sermon from Dr. Stone. He used Matthew 2:1-12 as a basis for his sermon and tied in the old along with the new year. I would guesstimate about 25 -35 people present for the worship. Percentage wise, this was better than several church parking lots passed on the trip to the church. Some seemed to have given up on worship for the day.

Attending the informal fellowship after the service, I informed the pastor and a church elder that the American flag was positioned in the wrong place at the altar. It is always supposed to be positioned to the right of the speaker, or on the left looking at it from the audience. The church elder came up with a novel approach. He felt that since it was a small religious sanctuary, that the rule did not apply. He argued that in the Pledge of Allegiance, the words ‘under God’ were meant to infer that God’s place took precedence over that ruling. We both vowed to look it up on the Internet.

 

Checking it out under USA flag etiquette, it distinctly lays out the rules for church sanctuaries. The flag is to be placed to the right of the speaker on the altar section. This climaxed an interesting morning.

