Tuesday, January 03 2017 @ 09:10 AM EST
Tuesday, January 03 2017 @ 09:10 AM EST
Adult Cooking Class at Ridgewood Recreation

Join Annie's Artisanal Cookery for a winter session featuring hearty and healthy winter soups and salads.  Super charge your diet with healthy comfort food recipes that are filling and good for you.

Menu highlights include:

  • Spinach Salad with Roasted Pear, Gorgonzola and Pomegranate with Pomegranate Dressing

  • Chicken Marsala Stew with Mushrooms, Cauliflower Puree and Basil Pesto

  • Baby Kale Salad with Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese and Multi-Grain Croutons with Creamy Balsamic Dressing

  • Mexican ‘Zoodle’ Soup with Spiraled Zucchini, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Avocado, Tomatoes and Coconut Milk

  • Arugula Salad with Ancient Grains, Grapes, Feta and Lemon Parsley Vinaigrette

  • Greek Lemon Chicken and Orzo Soup

  • Mixed Greens Salad with Apple, Brie, Apple Cider Dijon Dressing

  • Winter Quinoa Vegetable Soup

2 Delicious Recipes Every Class:

Mondays, 12 noon to 2 pm
4 sessions – January 23, 30, February 6 and 13
The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood

$100 - fee includes all materials ($110 non-residents)
(Please bring an apron and Tupperware for left-overs)

 

Register online via CommunityPass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass (Visa/MasterCard), or in person/by mail to the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ  07450 (check/cash).  Our registration form is attached for your convenience.

Please call the Recreation Office at 201-670-5560 with questions or if special accommodations are needed.

