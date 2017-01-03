Adult Cooking Class at Ridgewood Recreation
Menu highlights include:
-
Spinach Salad with Roasted Pear, Gorgonzola and Pomegranate with Pomegranate Dressing
-
Chicken Marsala Stew with Mushrooms, Cauliflower Puree and Basil Pesto
-
Baby Kale Salad with Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese and Multi-Grain Croutons with Creamy Balsamic Dressing
-
Mexican ‘Zoodle’ Soup with Spiraled Zucchini, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Avocado, Tomatoes and Coconut Milk
-
Arugula Salad with Ancient Grains, Grapes, Feta and Lemon Parsley Vinaigrette
-
Greek Lemon Chicken and Orzo Soup
-
Mixed Greens Salad with Apple, Brie, Apple Cider Dijon Dressing
-
Winter Quinoa Vegetable Soup
2 Delicious Recipes Every Class:
Mondays, 12 noon to 2 pm
4 sessions – January 23, 30, February 6 and 13
The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood
$100 - fee includes all materials ($110 non-residents)
(Please bring an apron and Tupperware for left-overs)
Register online via CommunityPass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass (Visa/MasterCard), or in person/by mail to the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (check/cash). Our registration form is attached for your convenience.
Please call the Recreation Office at 201-670-5560 with questions or if special accommodations are needed.
