Adult Cooking Class at Ridgewood Recreation by

Tuesday, January 03 2017 @ 09:07 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Menu highlights include:

Spinach Salad with Roasted Pear, Gorgonzola and Pomegranate with Pomegranate Dressing

Chicken Marsala Stew with Mushrooms, Cauliflower Puree and Basil Pesto

Baby Kale Salad with Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese and Multi-Grain Croutons with Creamy Balsamic Dressing

Mexican ‘Zoodle’ Soup with Spiraled Zucchini, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Avocado, Tomatoes and Coconut Milk

Arugula Salad with Ancient Grains, Grapes, Feta and Lemon Parsley Vinaigrette

Greek Lemon Chicken and Orzo Soup

Mixed Greens Salad with Apple, Brie, Apple Cider Dijon Dressing

Winter Quinoa Vegetable Soup

2 Delicious Recipes Every Class:



Mondays, 12 noon to 2 pm

4 sessions – January 23, 30, February 6 and 13

The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood



$100 - fee includes all materials ($110 non-residents)

(Please bring an apron and Tupperware for left-overs)

Register online via CommunityPass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass (Visa/MasterCard), or in person/by mail to the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (check/cash). Our registration form is attached for your convenience.

Please call the Recreation Office at 201-670-5560 with questions or if special accommodations are needed.

Advertisement