Tuesday, January 03 2017 @ 09:13 AM EST
Tuesday, January 03 2017 @ 09:13 AM EST
BURG Takes Winter Break

Downtown Newark Eatery to Reopen Spring 2017
January 3, 2017 ... Newark, NJ ... BURG, recently named one of the 10 Best New Restaurants in the state by Inside Jersey, is taking a long winter's nap.
 
    The fast-casual eatery located in downtown Newark's revitalized Military Park will reopen this spring, with a grand launch of its newly built, 100-seat outdoor bar and stone patio known as the BURG garden. You'll want to snag a picnic table or Adirondack chair to take in the scene at Happy Hour!       BURG is the first fast-casual concept from the team of chef/owner Chris Siversen and restaurateur Marc Haskell of the acclaimed Maritime Parc in Jersey City's Liberty State Park.    Siversen opened BURG in late 2015 offering a full roster of refined fast food, including Maritime Parc's MP Burger with its signature blend DeBragga beef patty, as well as tuna, chicken and veggie burger options, decadent grilled cheeses, disco fries, fried pickles and addictive ice creams and cocktails.   "BURG is a great addition to Newark and a terrific complement to Military Park. Thanks to BURG, there are even more excellent dining options in the downtown area," says John Schreiber, President and CEO of New Jersey Performing Arts Center. "We appreciate its adjacency to NJPAC and can't wait to welcome them back this spring."    "BURG gives me the perfect outlet to share my burger obsession," adds Siversen, who studied at the French Culinary Institute and has cooked for presidents and top celebrities. "We enjoyed a successful opening season in 2016 and look forward to returning when the park is once again in bloom."   The multi-million dollar revitalization of Military Park is modeled after and spearheaded by the same visionaries who transformed New York's Bryant Park into a world-class destination, Biederman Redevelopment Ventures.       "BURG is a phenomenal asset to downtown dining in Newark. Their elevated comfort food that is locally sourced has attracted quite a fan club," enthuses Lauren Hall, Chief Marketing Officer, Greater Newark Convention & Visitors Bureau. "It has become the spot to hang out with friends and coworkers during the day or after hours."   The 40-seat restaurant is also located just steps from Newark landmarks such as the Prudential Center and the Rutgers Newark campus.       The venue continues to be available for private events during the off-season. For information, contact Jette Starniri at 201.268.7382 .   55 Park Pl Newark, NJ 07102 973.482.2874 www.burgnj.com
