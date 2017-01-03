Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Tuesday, January 03 2017 @ 01:43 PM EST
Tuesday, January 03 2017 @ 01:43 PM EST
January: ShopRite of Ramsey Celebrates New Year with Healthy Events

Happenings Include Culinary Workshops, Product Demos and More

RAMSEY, N.J., Dec. 30, 2016 – ShopRite of Ramsey, an Inserra Supermarkets store, is hosting a variety of health and wellness events throughout the month of January. The in-store programs will be led by Sondra Tackett, M.S., R.D., a registered dietitian who will offer easy-to-implement advice and instruction. The following programs are open to the public, held at ShopRite of Ramsey and do not require advance registration unless otherwise noted:

