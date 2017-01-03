January: ShopRite of Ramsey Celebrates New Year with Healthy Events by

Sunday, January 01 2017 @ 12:20 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Happenings Include Culinary Workshops, Product Demos and More

RAMSEY, N.J., Dec. 30, 2016 – ShopRite of Ramsey, an Inserra Supermarkets store, is hosting a variety of health and wellness events throughout the month of January. The in-store programs will be led by Sondra Tackett, M.S., R.D., a registered dietitian who will offer easy-to-implement advice and instruction. The following programs are open to the public, held at ShopRite of Ramsey and do not require advance registration unless otherwise noted:

January: ShopRite of Ramsey Celebrates New Year with Healthy Events

Happenings Include Culinary Workshops, Product Demos and More

RAMSEY, N.J., Dec. 30, 2016 – ShopRite of Ramsey, an Inserra Supermarkets store, is hosting a variety of health and wellness events throughout the month of January. The in-store programs will be led by Sondra Tackett, M.S., R.D., a registered dietitian who will offer easy-to-implement advice and instruction. The following programs are open to the public, held at ShopRite of Ramsey and do not require advance registration unless otherwise noted:

Mon., Jan. 2 – Meal of the Week Sampling, 5 – 7 p.m. Stumped on what to cook for dinner? Stop by the Dietitian’s Corner, for a taste of Sondra’s featured Meal of the Week.

Wed., Jan. 4 – Build a Better Breakfast, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Learn about some delicious breakfast options to rev up your morning routine.

Mon., Jan. 9 and 16 – Weight Management Crash Course, two sessions: 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Please note space is limited, and pre-registration with Sondra is required. Join this FREE two-session class to help kick start your New Year’s health and wellness goals.

Thurs., Jan. 12 and 26 – Adult Culinary Workshop, 6 – 8 p.m. Please note space is limited, and pre-registration at the Courtesy Counter is required. Join Sondra, ShopRite’s in-store dietitian, and Chef Vicki in creating a healthy meal as part of our Culinary Workshop series. This month’s theme is “New Year Smackdown.” The cost per class is $20 per class.

Sat., Jan. 14 – Build a Better Smoothie, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Is your New Year’s resolution to eat more fruits and veggies? Sondra, ShopRite’s in-store dietitian, will be whipping up delicious smoothies in a Ninja Blender featuring this month’s Product Spotlight – Welch’s Frozen Avocados.

Mon., Jan. 23 – Kid’s Culinary Workshop, 5 – 7 p.m. Please note space is limited, and pre-registration at the Courtesy Counter is required. Little chefs will enjoy creating a healthy and fun meal with ShopRite’s in-store dietitian Sondra and Chef Vicki. This month’s theme is “Funky Food Science.” The cost is $20 per child and adult pair and $10 per additional child.

Sat., Jan. 28 – Produce Pick, 12 – 2 p.m. ShopRite’s in-store dietitian Sondra will be mixing this week’s winter produce pick into a delicious new dish. Stop by for a sample and recipe.

Mon., Jan. 30 – Dip It Good Demo Product Spotlight, 1 – 3 p.m. Stop by the Dietitian’s Corner where ShopRite’s in-store dietitian Sondra will be sampling a better-for-you dip using Protes Protein Chips.

All Inserra Supermarkets’ Pharmacy Departments provide flu shots. Walk-ins are welcome, and most insurance plans are accepted. No insurance? Not a problem. Ask the pharmacist for details.

ShopRite of Ramsey is located at 2 Interstate Shopping Center in Ramsey, N.J. In addition to developing a full roster of store-based wellness programs, ShopRite’s in-store dietitians can serve as guest speakers/instructors at wellness events hosted by local organizations. For more information or to pre-register for a program, contact ShopRite of Ramsey’s Sondra Tackett, M.S. R.D., at (201) 419-9160 or email Sondra.tackett@wakefern.com.

January: ShopRite of Ramsey Celebrates New Year with Healthy Events

Happenings Include Culinary Workshops, Product Demos and More

RAMSEY, N.J., Dec. 30, 2016 – ShopRite of Ramsey, an Inserra Supermarkets store, is hosting a variety of health and wellness events throughout the month of January. The in-store programs will be led by Sondra Tackett, M.S., R.D., a registered dietitian who will offer easy-to-implement advice and instruction. The following programs are open to the public, held at ShopRite of Ramsey and do not require advance registration unless otherwise noted:

Mon., Jan. 2 – Meal of the Week Sampling, 5 – 7 p.m. Stumped on what to cook for dinner? Stop by the Dietitian’s Corner, for a taste of Sondra’s featured Meal of the Week.

Wed., Jan. 4 – Build a Better Breakfast, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Learn about some delicious breakfast options to rev up your morning routine.

Mon., Jan. 9 and 16 – Weight Management Crash Course, two sessions: 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Please note space is limited, and pre-registration with Sondra is required. Join this FREE two-session class to help kick start your New Year’s health and wellness goals.

Thurs., Jan. 12 and 26 – Adult Culinary Workshop, 6 – 8 p.m. Please note space is limited, and pre-registration at the Courtesy Counter is required. Join Sondra, ShopRite’s in-store dietitian, and Chef Vicki in creating a healthy meal as part of our Culinary Workshop series. This month’s theme is “New Year Smackdown.” The cost per class is $20 per class.

Sat., Jan. 14 – Build a Better Smoothie, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Is your New Year’s resolution to eat more fruits and veggies? Sondra, ShopRite’s in-store dietitian, will be whipping up delicious smoothies in a Ninja Blender featuring this month’s Product Spotlight – Welch’s Frozen Avocados.

Mon., Jan. 23 – Kid’s Culinary Workshop, 5 – 7 p.m. Please note space is limited, and pre-registration at the Courtesy Counter is required. Little chefs will enjoy creating a healthy and fun meal with ShopRite’s in-store dietitian Sondra and Chef Vicki. This month’s theme is “Funky Food Science.” The cost is $20 per child and adult pair and $10 per additional child.

Sat., Jan. 28 – Produce Pick, 12 – 2 p.m. ShopRite’s in-store dietitian Sondra will be mixing this week’s winter produce pick into a delicious new dish. Stop by for a sample and recipe.

Mon., Jan. 30 – Dip It Good Demo Product Spotlight, 1 – 3 p.m. Stop by the Dietitian’s Corner where ShopRite’s in-store dietitian Sondra will be sampling a better-for-you dip using Protes Protein Chips.

All Inserra Supermarkets’ Pharmacy Departments provide flu shots. Walk-ins are welcome, and most insurance plans are accepted. No insurance? Not a problem. Ask the pharmacist for details.

ShopRite of Ramsey is located at 2 Interstate Shopping Center in Ramsey, N.J. In addition to developing a full roster of store-based wellness programs, ShopRite’s in-store dietitians can serve as guest speakers/instructors at wellness events hosted by local organizations. For more information or to pre-register for a program, contact ShopRite of Ramsey’s Sondra Tackett, M.S. R.D., at (201) 419-9160 or email Sondra.tackett@wakefern.com.

Mon., Jan. 2 – Meal of the Week Sampling, 5 – 7 p.m. Stumped on what to cook for dinner? Stop by the Dietitian’s Corner, for a taste of Sondra’s featured Meal of the Week.

Wed., Jan. 4 – Build a Better Breakfast, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Learn about some delicious breakfast options to rev up your morning routine.

Mon., Jan. 9 and 16 – Weight Management Crash Course, two sessions: 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Please note space is limited, and pre-registration with Sondra is required. Join this FREE two-session class to help kick start your New Year’s health and wellness goals.

Thurs., Jan. 12 and 26 – Adult Culinary Workshop, 6 – 8 p.m. Please note space is limited, and pre-registration at the Courtesy Counter is required. Join Sondra, ShopRite’s in-store dietitian, and Chef Vicki in creating a healthy meal as part of our Culinary Workshop series. This month’s theme is “New Year Smackdown.” The cost per class is $20 per class.

Sat., Jan. 14 – Build a Better Smoothie, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Is your New Year’s resolution to eat more fruits and veggies? Sondra, ShopRite’s in-store dietitian, will be whipping up delicious smoothies in a Ninja Blender featuring this month’s Product Spotlight – Welch’s Frozen Avocados.

Mon., Jan. 23 – Kid’s Culinary Workshop, 5 – 7 p.m. Please note space is limited, and pre-registration at the Courtesy Counter is required. Little chefs will enjoy creating a healthy and fun meal with ShopRite’s in-store dietitian Sondra and Chef Vicki. This month’s theme is “Funky Food Science.” The cost is $20 per child and adult pair and $10 per additional child.

Sat., Jan. 28 – Produce Pick, 12 – 2 p.m. ShopRite’s in-store dietitian Sondra will be mixing this week’s winter produce pick into a delicious new dish. Stop by for a sample and recipe.

Mon., Jan. 30 – Dip It Good Demo Product Spotlight, 1 – 3 p.m. Stop by the Dietitian’s Corner where ShopRite’s in-store dietitian Sondra will be sampling a better-for-you dip using Protes Protein Chips.

All Inserra Supermarkets’ Pharmacy Departments provide flu shots. Walk-ins are welcome, and most insurance plans are accepted. No insurance? Not a problem. Ask the pharmacist for details.

ShopRite of Ramsey is located at 2 Interstate Shopping Center in Ramsey, N.J. In addition to developing a full roster of store-based wellness programs, ShopRite’s in-store dietitians can serve as guest speakers/instructors at wellness events hosted by local organizations. For more information or to pre-register for a program, contact ShopRite of Ramsey’s Sondra Tackett, M.S. R.D., at (201) 419-9160 or email Sondra.tackett@wakefern.com.

Advertisement