Wednesday, January 04 2017 @ 01:56 PM EST
Wednesday, January 04 2017 @ 01:56 PM EST
Wegmans Begins Hiring and Training 200 Full-time Employees for Montvale, NJ Store

MONTVALE, NJ - Wegmans Food Markets is now hiring and training for full-time positions at its Montvale store in Bergen County, set to open in fall 2017. Available full-time openings range from customer service and entry-level management to culinary positions, such as line cooks. The new store will employ approximately 500 people, 450 of whom will be hired locally. Of these, there are 200 full-time positions to be filled. Hiring for part-time positions will begin at a later date.

“Although our Montvale store won’t open until fall, we’re hiring and training now because our employees receive some of the most extensive product, customer service and culinary training in the industry,” said Store Manager Paul Jordan, who will oversee the hiring process. 

Full-time job applicants are invited to apply online at www.wegmans.com or call 201-391-0100 for more information. Applications will not be accepted at the store or construction site, nor will interviews be conducted there. The company plans to begin scheduling interviews at its Montvale employment office in February.

“Wegmans is consistently ranked one of the country’s best places to work and we attribute that to meeting the needs of our people through flexible scheduling, competitive pay and benefits, and a caring, friendly atmosphere,” said Jordan.

Montvale Wegmans, a 108,000 square-foot supermarket plus a 14,000 square-foot wine, beer, and spirits shop that will be leased to a third-party owner, is located at West Grand Avenue and Mercedes Drive. The store will include The Burger Bar by Wegmans, a family-friendly, casual restaurant counter that serves delicious burgers, fresh salads, flavorful sandwiches, specialty milkshakes, soup, and sides.

Wegmans first entered New Jersey with a Princeton location in 1999. The company now operates seven stores in the state and will open an eighth location in Hanover this summer.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 92-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The family-owned company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 19 consecutive years, ranking #4 in 2016.

 
