Bergen County Executive Tedesco Announces Parks Master Plan Community Information Sessions

Wednesday, January 04 2017 @ 04:52 PM EST

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Department of Parks (Parks) -- in collaboration with the Rutgers University Center of Urban Environmental Sustainability (CUES) -- announced the 2017 community workshop schedule for the Bergen County Parks Master Planning study. The on-line survey for park users to provide their comments on the future of the Bergen County Parks system was also formally launched (http://cues.rutgers.edu/bergen-park-system/).

The Department of Parks and CUES have been working together to develop the County's Parks Master Plan. This plan will guide a new, bold and strategic vision for advancing the County’s parks and recreation resources to enhance the quality of life for county residents, workers and visitors who use the county parks.

The Parks Master Plan project team is interested in hearing residents’ ideas on the County’s overall parks system, including what is working well, areas that could use improvement, and ideas to be considered for implementation over the next two decades. All County residents are asked to participate in planning the County’s park system for the future. A variety of outreach tools are available to engage citizens, collect feedback and gather information to create the Parks Master Plan. The first community workshop will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at the Richard Rodda Community Center, Votee Park, Teaneck, N.J.

Listed below are the dates for the six scheduled community workshops to introduce the Master Plan project to County residents:·

· Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Richard Rodda Community Center @ Votee Park (250 Colonial Ct., Teaneck, N.J.)

7 pm – 9 pm

· Thursday, January 12, 2017

Bergen County Law & Public Safety Institute (281 Campgaw Road, Mahwah, N.J.

7 pm – 9 pm

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Closter Public Library (280 High Street, Closter, N.J.)

7 pm – 9 pm

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Bergen County Special Services School District Building (540 Farview Avenue, Paramus, N.J.)

7 pm – 9 pm

· Thursday, January 19, 2017

NJSEA Meadowlands Environmental Center Auditorium (1 DeKorte Park Plaza, Lyndhurst, N.J.)

5:30 pm – 8 pm

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Valley Brook Golf Couse Clubhouse (15 Rivervale Road, River Vale, N.J.)

7 pm – 9 pm

A Community Workshop schedule for February will be announced shortly. For anyone unable to attend the workshops, please visit the Parks Master Plan Project Website (www.cues.rutgers.edu/bergen-park-system). The website provides residents with background information, the online survey, documents, view of the public meeting schedule, videos and a link to join an email mailing list. The planning process for the master plan is expected to wrap up in mid-2017 with a number of public outreach events to be scheduled throughout the process.

Please visit www.cues.rutgers.edu/bergen-park-system for up-to-date information on the master planning process and ways the public can participate in helping to shape the future of Bergen County’s parks system. For information on the County of Bergen programs & activities and the most up-to-date information on the Parks Master Plan, be sure to follow the County on Facebook, Twitter, Join our Mailing List or visit the Parks Master Plan Website.

