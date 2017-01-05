FREE EVENT! FAMILY FUN! by

Thursday, January 05 2017 @ 08:38 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

MUSICAL PETTING ZOO, MUSICAL MENTORING, FACE PAINTER, BEN & JERRY’S ICE CREAM, BALLOONS

(Englewood, New Jersey – January 4, 2017) The Elisabeth Morrow School will host a Musical Petting Zoo, where children within the community are invited to play various musical instruments with professional music teachers along with Morrow House School students who are “Musical Mentors.” Children of all ages will have the opportunity to receive musical instruction on the instrument of their choice; the magical musical moment will be commemorated with a photo.

In addition to testing out the instruments, guests will enjoy a special performance by the Elisabeth Morrow School orchestra students. This is a FREE event Sunday, January 22nd starting at 1:00pm – 3:00 PM at the Weehawken Port Imperial Terminal, NY Waterway, 4800 Avenue at Port Imperial in Weehawken, NJ. Children will also enjoy the on-site Face Painter, Balloon Maker and Free Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream. It may be cold outside but this event will keep you warm and allow you to have some family fun! Parents are encouraged to bring children of all ages. Refreshments will be served.

About Elisabeth Morrow:

The Elisabeth Morrow School (EMS) is an independent country day school serving children, age three through eighth grade, from more than 70 communities throughout New Jersey and New York. EMS provides an innovative 21st-century curriculum focusing on critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and character development. The school's comprehensive secondary school placement process ensures graduates matriculate into premier day and boarding schools. Located on 14 wooded acres in Englewood, NJ, the EMS campus includes multiple technology and science labs, playgrounds, libraries, athletic facilities, nature trails and working gardens. Visit our website: www.elisabethmorrow

Advertisement