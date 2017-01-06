Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, January 06 2017 @ 09:53 AM EST
Friday, January 06 2017 @ 09:53 AM EST
Pink Drinks for Breast Cancer Awareness

Representatives from Quaker Steak & Lube and Chevys Fresh Mex restaurants owned and operated by local franchisee, Doherty Enterprises, present a check for $2,000 to the Tinton Falls-based Beauty Foundation for Cancer Care, an organization dedicated to helping inspire the courage, strength and confidence needed to fight cancer while easing financial strain. To raise funds, Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants in Brick, Edison and Pohatcong and Chevys Fresh Mex restaurants in Clifton and Linden donated a portion of proceeds from sales of “Pink Drinks” sold during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

(From L to R): Victor Russomanno, area director, Quaker Steak & Lube and Chevys Fresh Mex; Reggie DeBendetto, volunteer coordinator, The Beauty Foundation for Cancer Care; Bryan Younghans, marketing manager, Quaker Steak & Lube and Chevys Fresh Mex

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.   

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 68th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 11th  largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating seven restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube, Noodles & Company, and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar and Italian Tapas. In 2015, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 78th largest U.S. Foodservice revenue company, up from 85 in 2014. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 160 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Florida and Georgia – including newly acquired locations in the Miami area. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

  Pink Drinks for Breast Cancer Awareness
