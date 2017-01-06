Bergen Performing Arts Center Presents CHRIS BOTTI by

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2017 – 8PM

$99-79-59-39

(Englewood, New Jersey-January 4, 2017) Bergen Performing Arts Center located at 30 North Van Brunt Street in Englewood, New Jersey presents Chris Botti, a part of the Benzel-Busch Motor Car Corp Concert Series-Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 8PM.



Chris Botti

Coming to prominence with the 2001 recording of his Night Sessions CD, Trumpeter Chris Botti established a reputation as a versatile musician in both jazz and pop music for his ability to fuse both styles together.

Botti seemed destined to become a musician - and even to become the kind of musician he is today - almost from the very beginning. Born in Portland, Oregon, he was encouraged to pursue music by his mother, a concert pianist. Botti was influenced at the age of twelve when he heard Miles Davis play “My Funny Valentine.” The impact it had not only persuaded him to make a lifetime commitment to the trumpet, it also launched the affection for melody, space and balance that have been intrinsic aspects of Botti’s musical vision.

In 2013, Botti won the Grammy Award in the Best Pop Instrumental Album category. He was also nominated in 2008 for his album Italia, and received three nominations in 2010 for the live album Chris Botti In Boston. Four of his albums have reached the No. 1 position on the Billboard jazz albums chart.

Impressions is the most recent in a stellar parade of albums - including 2004’s When I Fall In Love, To Love Again, Italia and the CD/DVD Chris Botti In Boston - that have firmly established him as the world’s largest selling jazz instrumentalist.

Performing worldwide, selling more than three million albums, he has found a form of creative expression that begins in jazz and expands beyond the limits of any single genre. With his album Impressions and the albums that preceded it, Chris Botti has thoroughly established himself as one of the important, innovative figures of the contemporary music world.

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

