Friday, January 06 2017 @ 12:54 PM EST
Friday, January 06 2017 @ 12:54 PM EST
The Garden State Harmonica Club

The Garden State Harmonica Club will hold our Open Mic on January 16th at 7:30 PM at The Community Church, at 354 Rock Road in Glen Rock, entrance on Hamilton Ave.
The Club invites anyone interested in the harmonica or harmonica music, or harmonica lessons to join the group to play or listen. Light refreshments are always available. Among the celebrity members are: the amazing Abe Barzelay; Harry Feinberg, famous member of the Harmonica Rascals; Gary Mettler, performer and teacher; Rob Paparozzi, harmonicist and former lead singer of Blood, Sweat and Tears and Rob Fletcher of The Harmoniacs.  The Garden State Harmonica Club Ensemble can be booked to play for groups for a reasonable fee. We entertain at retirement and veterans’ homes, churches, clubs, assisted living centers, civic groups, libraries, schools, private parties, etc., several times a month. For information and availability, call (917-771-1166) or e-mail to gardenstateharmonicaclub@hotmail.com.

The Garden State Harmonica Club was founded in 1971 to promote the enjoyment of the harmonica. New members are welcome and annual dues are just $35.00.  Additional details and a downloadable membership application may be found on the Club’s website: www.gardenstateharmonicaclub.org.  Come on out and join us for memorable evenings​​ of great fun and music!
