Bergen Performing Arts Center Presents DISNEY’S FROZEN SING ALONG COSTUME PARTY

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2017 – 1PM

(Englewood, New Jersey-January 4, 2017) Bergen Performing Arts Center located at 30 North Van Brunt Street in Englewood, New Jersey presents Disney’s Frozen Sing Along Costume Party-Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 1PM. Purchase tickets at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC’s Box Office at 201.227.1030.

Disney’s Frozen Sing Along Costume Party

Sing along with the Disney movie Frozenand join Elsa and Anna who will lead the audience in the sing along movie. The show entails a full screening of the movie with lyrics on screen.

It’s the most popular comedy-adventure to hit the big screen this year and, with the fairy dust of sing along added, you are guaranteed a great time. Come on an epic journey to find Anna’s sister Elsa, the Snow Queen and put an end to her icy spell.

Remember to dress up as your favorite character and be a snow queen, Sven the reindeer or Olaf, the coolest snowman ever and take pictures with Elsa and Anna following the show!

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

(201) 227-1030

www.bergenpac.org

www.ticketmaster.com

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

For updates, "Like" bergenPAC on Facebook (facebook.com/#!/bergenpacfan), follow @bergenPAC on Twitter, follow us on LinkedIn and visit our website at www.bergenpac.org.

