15 Now NJ Demands Action on the Minimum Wage by

Friday, January 06 2017 @ 12:58 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Organization Will Hold Rally for $15/hour

The fight for a $15 per hour minimum wage continues as the Bergen County local group of 15 Now New Jersey organizes a rally at Garden State Plaza. On Jan. 14, 2017, 15 Now New Jersey and co-sponsors Socialist Alternative, Green Party of New Jersey, New Jersey Democratic Socialists of America, Black Lives Matter Paterson, and Red Party of New Jersey will stand in solidarity to call for economic justice.

15 Now New Jersey organizes around the principle that all working people deserve to be able to support themselves and their families. The fight for a $15 per hour minimum wage reflects 15 Now New Jersey’s commitment to winning improved economic security for all of New Jersey’s low-wage workers.

According to Brian Powers, a 15 Now New Jersey organizer, this rally is a direct response to the New Jersey Democrats who allowed their own $15 per hour minimum wage bill to expire, and a signal of the organization’s persistence. “The Democratic Party broke their word and failed to put a $15 per hour minimum wage on the ballot,” Powers said. “We will not let this issue go away, we will organize more working-class activists and build our coalition until the political establishment gets it. Poverty wages will no longer be tolerated in New Jersey.”

For more information about the rally, or to add your organization to the list of co-sponsors, visit 15NowNJ.org, facebook.com/NJ15Now, or email 15nownj@gmail.com.

About 15 Now New Jersey

Founded in 2014, 15 Now New Jersey makes up one battleground in a larger nationwide fight for a $15 per hour minimum wage. Originally launched in January 2014 by Kshama Sawant, a Seattle City Council member, the movement strives to empower working people as activists. As 15 Now New Jersey writes on Facebook, “Every worker deserves a livable wage.”

