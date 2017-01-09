THE HABIT BURGER GRILL ADDS THREE MENU ITEMS by

The popular The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (Nasdaq: HABT) today announces the permanent addition of the Golden Fried Chicken Sandwich, Portabella Charburger, and Super Food Salad to its menu. The New Year calls for a new habit – or three.

“The Habit strives to meet our guest’s adventurous appetites with a single notion: bold flavors at a great value,” said Adam Baird, executive chef at The Habit Burger Grill. “These new menu items demonstrate The Habit’s dedication to serving a variety of flavors and craveable entrees made with high-quality ingredients.”

The Habit’s Portabella Charbuger ($4.75) has mushroom lovers hooked on its juicy, umami flavor after just one bite. This single Charburger is crafted with 100% fresh ground beef and layered with garlic sautéed portabella mushrooms, melted cheese, and served on a toasted sesame seed bun with roasted garlic aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

Fans of the crispy, flavorfully seasoned Golden Fried Chicken Sandwich ($6.50) will appreciate that this item now permanently on The Habit’s menu. This made-to-order sandwich starts with a fresh chicken breast that is hand-dipped — twice — into house-made seasoned flour and buttermilk before being cooked to golden perfection. The Golden Fried Chicken Sandwich is topped with a spicy red pepper sauce and served with fresh sliced tomatoes, lettuce, and tangy pickles on a soft toasted bun.

The Habit’s Super Food Salad ($7.99) serves up an extra helping of healthful greens. This fresh, good-for-you salad kicks off with a perfectly chargrilled, hand-filleted chicken breast that is served over quinoa, baby kale and crisp garden lettuce, tart yet sweet Craisins®, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and tangy feta cheese tossed in The Habit’s house-made kale pesto vinaigrette.

About The Habit Burger Grill

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit was named the “best tasting burger in America” in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America’s leading consumer magazines. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969. The Habit has since grown to over 170 restaurants in 10 states throughout California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington and Maryland as well as two international locations.



