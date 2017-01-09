RIDGEWOOD RECREATION by

ART CLASSES FOR ALL AGES START THIS WEEK - BEGINNER AND INTERMEDIATE INSTRUCTION

PRESCHOOL

My First Art with Abrakadoodle - caregivers join as little ones enjoy "firsts" - touching, feeling, hearing, seeing, and thinking while painting, drawing, sculpting, enjoying storybooks, art games and music. Ages 20-42 months. Tuesday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10 to 10:45 am, beginning January 10th. $115/6 classes, includes all materials.

Mini Doodler with Abrakadoodle - This class takes children on a fun, creative journey with new lessons each session that are fun, will inspire creativity and foster a love of art while working with a mixed media series! DRESS FOR MESSY FUN! Ages 3-5. Wednesday afternoons at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 1:30 to 2:15 pm, beginning January 11th. $115/6 classes, all materials included.

ELEMENTARY

Garden Arts for Kids - a magical mixture of nature and eco-art with lessons on animals, gardening and recycling. Projects include Flower Snowflakes, Fairy/Dinosaur Gardens, Love Bug Geodes, Rockin Rock Gardens and Crazy Hair Creatrues. Ages 5-10. Monday afternoons at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning January 9th. $110/5 classes, all materials provided.

Acrylic or Drawing with Mrs. C. - Enjoy drawing or acrylic art instruction at individual levels. Grades 2-8. Wednesdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue. $70/6 classes, begins January 11th (material lists provided at registration).

Cartoon and Movie Art with Abrakadoodle – Step into drawing with a splash of paint and learn to crate amazing artwork! Using step by step techniques, participants will learn to draw and create unique art inspired by popular cartoon and movie characters. Projects will include a Dory and Nemo painting, ninja turtles and more. Grades K-4. Thursdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning January 12th. $125/6 classes, includes all materials.

ADULTS

Watercolors with Dorrie Rifkin – We welcome a new instructor who will encourage participants to create strong compositions, execute a solid underlying sketch, draw typography and paint effectively. Beginner and intermediate instruction on Wednesday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10 am to 12 noon, beginning January 11th. $95/6 classes. Students must bring own materials.

Acrylics with Sandi Chanoch - Individual and personalized attention helps all find their personal techniques. Tuesday afternoons at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 1 to 3 pm, beginning January 10th. Students must bring own materials. $90/6 classes.

Register online at CommunityPass (Visa/MasterCard) or in person/by mail to the Recreation Office, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (cash/check). Non-Residents may register for any session for an additional charge of $10 per class session. You may locate the registration forms with more details on our Recreation homepage, www.ridgewoodnj.net/recreation.

