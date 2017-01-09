Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Monday, January 09 2017 @ 04:42 PM EST
Monday, January 09 2017 @ 04:42 PM EST
New Year. New Plans. New Dreams Begin at the New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo

Manasquan, New Jersey - Though the temperature is dropping and snow is falling, boaters won't have to wait long to start planning for summer. The Marine Trades Association of New Jersey is pleased to announce that the New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo will return on February 16-19, 2017 to the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center at Raritan Center in Edison.The New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo is organized by the Marine Trades Association of New Jersey (MTA/NJ) and focuses on affordability and convenience for both the consumer and exhibitors.  Presented by Travelers Ocean Marine Insurance and Interlux Yacht Finishes, the show is conveniently located and showcases all that is new in the boating arena, from fishing to cruising, watersports and more.   The 2017 show will feature something for every age and interest with hundreds of boats on sale from the top dealers in the state as well as an expansive boater's marketplace full of accessories and services, free boating and fishing seminars, activities for the little boaters and much more.  

"The time is now to take advantage of all of the great opportunities that are available to buy that new boat and make this your best summer ever on the water," stated Melissa Danko, MTA/NJ Executive Director.  "This show is the perfect place to easily view and board hundreds of boats, meet with dealers and ask questions, explore and shop for boating accessories and services all in one convenient, hassle-free and affordable location. Make this the year you get out there on the boat of your dreams!"   Sponsorship opportunities are available; for more information, please contact Melissa Danko at 732-292-1051 or at info@jerseyboatexpo.com.   

Event details including directions, a current list of exhibitors and show highlights can be found online at JerseyBoatExpo.com.
DATES:         February 16-19, 2017  
LOCATION: New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center at Raritan Center, 97 Sunfield Avenue, Edison, NJ 08837  
HOURS:         Thursday & Friday:    12:00pm - 8:00pm Saturday:                  10:00am - 8:00pm Sunday:                    10:00am - 5:00pm  
ADMISSION: $10.00 per person, 16 and younger are free (when accompanied by an adult).  Tickets are available online NOW at JerseyBoatExpo.com, and for a limited time advanced online tickets are only $8.00.  Be sure to get your tickets now.  
FREE PARKING  
CONTACT:  Phone: 732-292-1051, Fax: 732-292-1041, Email: info@jerseyboatexpo.com Businesses interested in exhibiting should contact the MTA/NJ office at 732-292-1051; email at info@jerseyboatexpo.com  or visit JerseyBoatExpo.com for an application as soon as possible. All proceeds from the event will go back to the Association to support its efforts to promote, advance and protect the recreational boating industry in New Jersey.

About the MTA/NJ

The Marine Trades Association of New Jersey (MTA/NJ), established in 1972, is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, advancing and protecting the recreational marine industry and waterways in the State of New Jersey.  The MTA/NJ is dedicated to the interests of the industry as a whole for the benefit of its individual members and the consumers whom they serve.  In addition to many accomplishments, the MTA/NJ produces two boat shows, the Jersey Shore Boat Sale & Expo held in September at FirstEnergy Park in Lakewood and the New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo held in February at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center in Edison.  The MTA/NJ proudly endorses the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show.

 

