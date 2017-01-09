New Year. New Plans. New Dreams Begin at the New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo
"The time is now to take advantage of all of the great opportunities that are available to buy that new boat and make this your best summer ever on the water," stated Melissa Danko, MTA/NJ Executive Director. "This show is the perfect place to easily view and board hundreds of boats, meet with dealers and ask questions, explore and shop for boating accessories and services all in one convenient, hassle-free and affordable location. Make this the year you get out there on the boat of your dreams!" Sponsorship opportunities are available; for more information, please contact Melissa Danko at 732-292-1051 or at info@jerseyboatexpo.com.
Event details including directions, a current list of exhibitors and show highlights can be found online at JerseyBoatExpo.com.
DATES: February 16-19, 2017
LOCATION: New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center at Raritan Center, 97 Sunfield Avenue, Edison, NJ 08837
HOURS: Thursday & Friday: 12:00pm - 8:00pm Saturday: 10:00am - 8:00pm Sunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm
ADMISSION: $10.00 per person, 16 and younger are free (when accompanied by an adult). Tickets are available online NOW at JerseyBoatExpo.com, and for a limited time advanced online tickets are only $8.00. Be sure to get your tickets now.
FREE PARKING
CONTACT: Phone: 732-292-1051, Fax: 732-292-1041, Email: info@jerseyboatexpo.com Businesses interested in exhibiting should contact the MTA/NJ office at 732-292-1051; email at info@jerseyboatexpo.com or visit JerseyBoatExpo.com for an application as soon as possible. All proceeds from the event will go back to the Association to support its efforts to promote, advance and protect the recreational boating industry in New Jersey.
About the MTA/NJ
The Marine Trades Association of New Jersey (MTA/NJ), established in 1972, is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, advancing and protecting the recreational marine industry and waterways in the State of New Jersey. The MTA/NJ is dedicated to the interests of the industry as a whole for the benefit of its individual members and the consumers whom they serve. In addition to many accomplishments, the MTA/NJ produces two boat shows, the Jersey Shore Boat Sale & Expo held in September at FirstEnergy Park in Lakewood and the New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo held in February at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center in Edison. The MTA/NJ proudly endorses the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show.
