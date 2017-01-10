BERKELEY COLLEGE RANKED AMONG BEST COLLEGES FOR ONLINE BACHELOR’S DEGREE PROGRAMS by

FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

For the fourth consecutive year, Berkeley College has been ranked among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs by U.S. News & World Report, placing at No. 119 in online education.

“By publicizing best practices in distance learning, U.S. News & World Report informs prospective students and employers about the innovative opportunities offered by online degree programs,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College. “Berkeley College is proud to be recognized for its efforts in educating students in a digital environment.”

Colleges are ranked by U.S. News & World Report on factors such as student engagement; faculty credentials and training; student services and technology; and peer reputation.

Berkeley College began offering online courses in 1998 and online degrees in 2003. As of fall 2016, more than 3,200 students are enrolled in at least one online course, selected from more than 190 undergraduate and graduate courses. To date nearly 2,500 students have graduated with online degrees.

In September 2016, Berkeley College celebrated the growth of its distance learning program with the opening of the new Berkeley College Online® offices in Paramus, NJ. The space accommodates administrative and support services that serve thousands of Berkeley College students.

Berkeley College Online students have access to the same support services as students who attend on site, including Academic Advisement, the Library, the Center for Academic Success, and Career Services. Online campus life experiences include online clubs, social media engagement, wellness and personal development programs, and workshops focusing on student success. Click here to learn more about Berkeley College Online.

In addition to being ranked in the Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Program category, the College also made the 2014, 2015, and 2016 U.S. News & World Report lists for Best Online Programs for Veterans. Click here to learn more about the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs at Berkeley College.

To view the full rankings, click here. To read more about the methodology used by U.S. News & World Report, click here.

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 8,000 students – including more than 600 international students – in its Master, Baccalaureate, and Associate degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers a Master of Business Administration degree in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has three New York campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. In New Jersey there are five campuses – Dover, Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

