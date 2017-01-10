BONMi OPENING WITHIN WHOLE FOODS MARKET PARAMUS, NJ ONJANUARY 17th 2017
About BONMi
BONMi is an award winning Vietnamese Bánh Mì Sandwich shop offering a unique stylized approach to the classic Bánh Mì sandwich; in addition to a selection of rice, noodle, salad, and side dishes.
LIFE IS ABOUT GREAT BITES!
We experienced our first Banh Mi Sandwich on the New York Lower East Side and knew it was something special. The sandwich was a shining example of how the purpose and placement of each ingredient created flavor that popped with each bite.
That journey solidified our commitment and desire to bring this flavorful treasure into the mainstream for everyone to enjoy! BONMi was born! We began experimenting and discovered there are many ways to enjoy the unique Banh Mi flavors; as a sandwich (of course), but also as a salad, over warm quinoa and jasmine rice or as a noodle bowl. We are proud to offer choices to accommodate a variety of dietary preferences including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free. The options are endless we continually experimenting to bring our new customers and loyal fans new and unique ways to enjoy our menu!
BONMi, in an effort to expand even further, has also partnered with Fransmart, a franchise development company.
BONMi has company owned units in NYC. Check out BONMi on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter @eatBONMi. For exact locations and menus, and to learn about Franchising Opportunities visit BONMi at www.eatBONMi.com.
You bet your lemongrass it’s good!
