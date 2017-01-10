Congressman Josh Gottheimer Announces Inauguration Ticket Lottery by

Tuesday, January 10 2017

Posted in News & Views

Washington, D.C. -- Today, Congressman Josh Gottheimer announced that he will be making over 150 tickets to the Presidential Inauguration available to residents of New Jersey's Fifth Congressional District through an online lottery.

Constituents who are interested in attending the Inauguration on January 20, 2016, should submit their information through the online form available at gottheimer.house.gov/services/inauguration-requests. An online lottery will be conducted and winners will be notified by Tuesday, January 17th.



"I encourage all residents of the 5th Congressional District who are interested in witnessing the Presidential Inauguration to join our lottery for a chance to win tickets," said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. "This ceremony is an opportunity to witness the peaceful transition of power and to see the United States' Constitution in action; I am happy to offer tickets to this historic event to New Jersey residents."



Tickets must be picked up in person from Congressman Gottheimer's Washington office no later than 3:00 p.m. on January 19th. Lottery entrants should note that the vast majority of tickets available are for standing room only and that participating in this event will require prolonged periods of walking and standing in cold temperatures. Interested residents may contact Congressman Josh Gottheimer's office at (202)-225-4465 with any questions.

