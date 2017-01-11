MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY NAMED THE OFFICIAL ARCHIVAL CENTER FOR BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN’S WORKS AND MEMORABILIA by

Wednesday, January 11 2017 @ 02:15 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Plans Announced to Launch The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (Jan. 10, 2017) – Monmouth University today announced a new collaborative partnership to establish The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music. Through the collaboration, Monmouth University becomes the official archival repository for Springsteen’s written works, photographs, periodicals, and artifacts. The announcement was made during “A Conversation with Bruce Springsteen,” held this evening at the University’s Pollak Theatre.

The new collaboration broadens an existing relationship between Springsteen and Monmouth University, which has served as the home of the Bruce Springsteen Special Collection since 2011. The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music will preserve and promote the legacy of Bruce Springsteen and his role in American music, while honoring and celebrating icons of American music like Woody Guthrie, Robert Johnson, Hank Williams, Frank Sinatra, and others. The expanded partnership will help to more deeply integrate the history and inspiration of American music into the curriculum and research experience at Monmouth. It will also serve to bolster an already highly successful music industry program at the university, one of only nine university affiliates of the GRAMMY Museum.

“Monmouth University is excited by the opportunity to grow our relationship with Bruce Springsteen,” said Monmouth University President Paul R. Brown. “Our partnership has been a natural one -- just steps from Springsteen’s birthplace and the site where Born to Run was written, Monmouth University’s location brilliantly captures the essence of Springsteen’s music while providing the academic heft of one of only nine university affiliates of the GRAMMY Museum. The establishment of The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music celebrates and reinforces the Jersey Shore’s legacy in the history of American music, while providing a truly transformative experience for our students.”

