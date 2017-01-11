BERKELEY COLLEGE VICE PRESIDENT OF CAREER SERVICES INDUCTED INTO LEAD NEW JERSEY CLASS OF 2017 by

Brian Maher of Sparta, NJ, Berkeley College Vice President of Career Services, recently was inducted as a Fellow of the Lead New Jersey (LNJ) Class of 2017. The ceremony took place on December 8, 2016, at Stockton University in Galloway Township, NJ.

“We’re so pleased to have Brian join us as we embark on our 2017 class of LNJ Fellows,” said Michael Murphy, LNJ President. “Berkeley College has provided us with outstanding leaders over the years, and we greatly value our relationship.”

As Vice President of Career Services, Mr. Maher is responsible for providing leadership, vision, and support to the Career Services staff at eight Berkeley College campuses and Berkeley College Online®. He was the Berkeley College Athletic Director for five years prior to this appointment, during which time he expanded the number of athletic programs available to students from two to 13, led the College’s membership into the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, and secured six conference championships.

Mr. Maher also has served as Director, Student Development and Campus Life, at the Woodland Park campus, and as Director of Alumni Relations. Before joining Berkeley College, he was the Marketing Coordinator for Bogen Communications, Inc., and a Classified Sales Representative at the New York Daily News, LP.

Mr. Maher served as President of the Hudson Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Conference from 2010 to 2013. He currently serves on the Championships Sub-Committee for the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. He was inducted into the Phi Alpha Theta National History Honor Society in 1990 and the Pi Gammu Mu International Honor Society in Social Science in 1991. He holds a B.A. in History from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, NY.

About Lead New Jersey

LNJ opens challenging possibilities to a highly select group of Fellows who learn cutting edge issues shaping our lives, link directly with talented leaders who make improvements around New Jersey, and lead as champions of their own cherished ideas and values. More than 1500 Fellows have completed the program.

About Berkeley College

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 8,000 students – including more than 600 international students – in its Master, Baccalaureate and Associate degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies, and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers a Master of Business Administration degree in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has five New Jersey campuses – Dover, Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. In New York there are three campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For four consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

Photo Caption: Brian Maher of Sparta, NJ, Vice President, Career Services, Berkeley College, recently was inducted as a Fellow of the Lead New Jersey Class of 2017.

