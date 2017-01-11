Valley Receives the 2017 Women’s Choice Award® as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics by

Among the top 20% of hospitals considered the best for having your baby in 2017

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, January 10, 2017 – The Valley Hospital has received the 2017 Women’s Choice Award® as an America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics for a third consecutive year. This evidence-based designation identifies the country’s best healthcare institutions based on criteria that considers female satisfaction and clinical excellence.

The national list of more than 400 award winners represents hospitals, including The Valley Hospital, which women feel confident in choosing for their maternity needs. By carrying the Women’s Choice Award seal, Valley has joined an elite network of hospitals that are highly regarded by women for providing high-quality and patient-friendly healthcare services.

“We are very pleased to receive this recognition,” said Paul Quinn, Director of Inpatient Women’s and Children’s Services at Valley. “This recognition is a wonderful testament to the personalized and compassionate care our Valley staff and physicians at The Center For Childbirth deliver to mothers and their babies, and as well as their hard work in achieving the best clinical outcomes possible for their patients.”

“Pregnancy is one of the most special times in a woman’s life,” said Delia Passi founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “Our award gives a woman the confidence that her choice of a hospital for her delivery will be the best in terms of quality care and patient safety for her and her baby.”

The Center for Childbirth at Valley offers a family-centered approach to the childbirth experiences, recognizing that each family has individual needs and desires concerning childbirth on emotional, intellectual, spiritual, and physical levels. The Center offers a relaxed, flexible and comforting environment, which includes private Labor Delivery Recovery rooms that combine a beautiful homelike environment with sophisticated medical technology, as well as state-of-the-art Cesarean Delivery Rooms and a Level 3-Intensive 15-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The professionals at The Center For Childbirth help to bring more than 3,000 babies into the world each year.

