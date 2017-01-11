ALZHEIMER’S NEW JERSEY HONORS BERKELEY COLLEGE FOR COMMUNITY SUPPORT by

Wednesday, January 11 2017

“Berkeley College and other participants in the Walk to Fight Alzheimer’s raised vital funds for Alzheimer’s New Jersey to provide care and support to individuals and families facing Alzheimer’s disease,” said Elaine M. Winter, Associate Director, Alzheimer’s New Jersey. According to the organization, more than 500,000 people in the Garden State are impacted by Alzheimer’s. The mission of the organization is to meet the needs of those affected by providing programs and community partnerships that increase awareness and access to services. Pictured (L to R) are Casey O’Connell, Berkeley College Content Coordinator; Kathleen Curl, Berkeley College Marketing Assistant; and Ms. Winter, Associate Director, Northern Regional Office, Alzheimer’s New Jersey.

