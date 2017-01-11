Menendez, Booker Announce Nearly $15M to Support Head Start, Early Head Start Programs by

Wednesday, January 11 2017 @ 02:30 PM EST

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded nearly $15 million to The Leaguers in Newark and Gateway Community Action Partnership in Bridgeton to support Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

"It is absolutely vital that our youngest New Jerseyans get a head start on crucial educational and social development so they are not behind when they reach kindergarten and beyond," said Sen. Menendez. “When we invest in programs like Head Start and Early Head Start, we are investing in our children and our future and I’m pleased these local organizations are receiving this funding to continue serving so many of our communities and families.”

"Quality early education programs like head start are the key to unlocking the tools children need to ensure future success,” said Sen. Booker. “This federal grant is critical to expanding that mission by providing organizations like these the resources they need to empower children across New Jersey.”

Early Head Start provides comprehensive child development programs for low-income children from birth to age five and their families. Community organizations are awarded grants to provide Early Head Start services in their community through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Leaguers has been awarded $4,807,917. The organization provides early education programs for over 1,000 children from low-income families each year throughout Newark, Irvington, Roselle and Elizabeth.

Gateway Community Action Partnership has been awarded two grants totaling $10,019,712. Gateway Head Start/EHS provides school readiness programs for low-income children throughout Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and Mercer counties in New Jersey, as well as the Germantown-Lehigh section of Philadelphia, Pa.

