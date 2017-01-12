FREE MLK ACTIVITIES for EVERYONE!

NJPAC's CENTER FOR ARTS EDUCATION

Welcomes People of All Ages to

Celebrate the Legacy of

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. With Free Activities

Saturday, January 14, 2017

11am – 2pm

NJPAC’s Center for Arts Education

24 Rector Street

Newark NJ 07102

Carmen Samuel, 973-297-5138

NEWARK, NJ (January 6, 2016) – The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will observe Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday, January 14th from 11am – 2pm and is inviting people of all ages to engage, participate and learn about the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with FREE performances and arts education activities that will pay tribute to one of the most inspiring leaders of the 20th century. Dr. King’s quest for unity, through triumph of the human spirit can best be understood through the arts where people can take a moment absorbing and reflecting on the significance and impact of America’s greatest civil rights leader. The FREE sessions include Theara Ward, an industry powerhouse dancer from Dance Theater of Harlem will present a session for beginners and intermediate Dancers! Ballet and Liturgical Dancers will explore the technical aspects of dance; feel the spirit of Gospel and the strength of civil protest. Luis Munoz Marin Elementary, School for Social Justice, Principal, Maria Ortiz, will present “Poetry in Motion.” Principal Ortiz will explain how 85 students, Grades K-3 were organized to walk with signs, recite poetry that complements their social justice curriculum. She shares best practices of Civil Rights Storytelling Ideal for the entire family! Below is a schedule of all of the sessions that are FREE and will be held at NJPAC’s Center For Arts Education located at 24 Rector Street, on the NJPAC campus. For more information contact Carmen Samuel, 973-297-5138.

All Ages Welcome!

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR’S EMBODYING THE DREAM CELEBRATION

"MOVING FORWARD: Family, Faith & Freedom of Artistic Expression"

Let’s reflect on the 1960’s movement of artistic expression and protest that emerged in the midst of a turbulent time. The Black Arts Movement generated legends like Amiri Baraka, Sonia Sanchez, Maya Angelou and Lorraine Hansberry. Participants are encouraged to participate in one or more of the following workshops that will be shared at the end of the day with the entire MLK community.

Come prepared to stay for the show and share,

11:00-12:00 noon

1:15-2:00 pm in the Auditorium, Center for Arts Education.

12:15-1:15 pm

5-minute Show & Share

Maxine Lyle, Soul Steps: History of Stepping Workshop

Participants will learn the art of stepping, a percussive dance form that utilizes the entire body to meld folk traditions, percussive movement, singing, speaking, hand clapping and storytelling. You will discuss the south African gum boot dance, connect step history with African dance and the MLK experience, as well as the significance of stepping in the fraternity & sorority college experience.

Horizon Foundation Black Box Theater

11:00-12:00 noon

12:15-1:15 pm

5-minute show & share

Theara Ward, Dance Theater of Harlem dancer

Beginner/Intermediate Dancers! Ballet & Liturgical Dancers will explore the technical aspects of dance, feel the spirit of Gospel and the strength of civil protest. Theara will teach a dance combination that embodies the belief that the future is hopeful for families to move forward with strong faith and freedom of expression. Proper foot and dancewear is highly recommended.

Room B-07

11:15-11:45 am

12:00-12:30 pm

5-minute show & share with Marin students

Maria Ortiz, Principal, Luis Munoz Marin Elementary, School for Social Justice

Ideal for the entire family! Poetry in Motion Where Principal Ortiz s explains how 85 students, Grades K-3 were organized to walk with signs, recite poetry that complements their social justice curriculum. She shares best practices of Civil Rights Storytelling that parents can easily emulate and model. Participants will explore memorable stories of the Civil Rights through movement, memorization and recitation of the ABC’s for Social Justice.

Room 114

11:00-11:30,

11:45 am-12:15,

12:30-1:00 pm

15-minute show & share

Brian Harlow, Director, Newark Boys Training Chorus

Participants will use music as the key to unlock the importance of the Civil Rights Era in the American Experience. Brian will teach participants to sing a few selections that depict the empowering sounds of that era. Copies of music will be shared. We will be graced by the Newark Boys Training Chorus who will sing a few selections and welcome the participants to join in melodious tones.

Ongoing

Room 105

11:00 am -1:15 pm

Aura Highsmith, Arts Educator, Rafael Hernandez Elementary

Help create a 3D Mural that represents community unity and freedom of expression. Participants can fill in the sketched image with paint and symbols that can be affixed to the mural that will be mounted in the Center for Arts Education.

Room 218

11:00 am -1:00 pm,

5-minute show & share, painting explanation, and group photo

Dave Williams, Platinum Art Painting

Intermediate Artists welcome! Participants create a visual keepsake that reflects the conscious decision to move forward by focusing on family, faith and freedom. Dance Theater of Harlem videos will be played in the background as a source of visual inspiration. RSVP is required by the first 20-25 people to paint a piece of art in a 2-hour period. Email emarable@njpac.org Space is Limited! Those sitting in this class will remain until the art is produced.

Room 323

11:00-12:00 noon

12:15-1:15 pm

5-minute show & share

Mansa Musa

Participants will create vision boards that reflect their expectation for family, faith and freedom as we Move Forward in 2017. They will use their hands to create art that can affect their own lives and their viewers. This Healing Hands collage on 11x14 chip board will incorporate photographs taken during the session, words and phrases of empowerment as well as images of geometric shapes and historical figures from the African-American canon.

Room 314

12:00-1:15 pm,

Support the Show and Share

LGBTQ community discussion

A moderated conversation will take place about Living Free and Fighting for Civil Liberty at the intersection of race & sexuality. There will be a time for questions and answers that will be followed by artistic expressions including interpretative dance.

Room 317

11:00-12:00 noon

12:15-1:15 pm

5-minute show & share

Crystal Glass

Come explore the "I have a dream" speech by interpretation of Dr. King’s message by experiencing the art forms of the 1960's era, such as the lindy hop and swing, through spoken word & present day hip-hop.

Room 313

11:00-11:30, 11:45-12:15, 12:30-1:00;

5-minute show & share

Jerome Hunter, LaRoque Bey Dance Company

Bring words, lyrics, and drum rhythms in line with “Martin Luther King’s Dream” to move through all life’s circumstances and situations listening to the cadence of your heart. Participants will use drums, like djembes to share freedom of expression. learn rhythms then improvisation encouraged.

Room 202

1:15-2:00 PM

SHOW AND SHARE ALL PARTICIPANTS WILL GATHER IN AUDITORIUM

TO SHARE WHAT THEY LEARNED THROUGHOUT THE DAY.

Please come prepared to support one another and share what you have created and learned.

About Arts Education@NJPAC

NJPAC’s Arts Education offerings reach more than 60,000 students and families through live performances, in-school residency programs and arts training classes. These programs bring the joy of dance, music, theater, and poetry directly to the classroom. Through our innovative residencies, Teaching Artists create stimulating performing arts experiences that engage students’ imaginations and build self-confidence through positive self-expression. Our residencies help students learn to work together and develop their creative independence.

In addition to NJPAC’s innovative In-School Programs, the Arts Center’s comprehensive Arts Education Department offers an Arts Training Program that helps students at every level learn their artistic and technical skills they need to study acting, dance, instrumental music, vocal music, and musical theater. NJPAC also presents a SchoolTime Performance Series, which introduces students and their families to a world of entertainment and culture. NJPAC’s Arts Education programs feature professional artists from a wide variety of traditions and performances of music, dance, storytelling, puppetry, and more.