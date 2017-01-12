“Screenagers” FREE Movie Screening For General Public by

Thursday, January 12 2017 @ 11:21 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Growing Up In The Digital Age

Documentary Screening & Discussion

Elisabeth Morrow School, Peter Lawrence Gymkhana

435 Lydecker Street, Englewood, NJ

Thursday, January 19, 2017

6:30pm Light Refreshments

7pm-8:10 Film Screening

8:10-9pm Panel Discussion

Screenagers Trailer: https://vimeo.com/145826333

(Englewood, New Jersey – January 11, 2017) The Elisabeth Morrow School, with the support of the Parents Association, will host a screening of the documentary film "SCREENAGERS," on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in the Peter Lawrence Gymkhana. The general public is invited free-of-charge; space-permitting. After the film concludes at 8:10, there will be a panel discussion after the film plays.

This is a documentary that examines the impact of screen time on our children’s mental health. SCREENAGERS probes into the vulnerable corners of family life, including the director's own, and depicts messy struggles, over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. Through surprising insights from authors and brain scientists, solutions emerge on how we can empower kids to best navigate the digital world. In "SCREENAGERS," as with her award-winning documentaries on mental health, Delaney Ruston takes a deeply personal approach as she probes into the vulnerable corners of family life, including her own, to explore struggles over social media, video games, academics, and internet addiction. Through poignant, and unexpectedly funny stories, along with surprising insights from authors, psychologists, and brain scientists, "SCREENAGERS" reveals how tech time impacts kids’ development and offers solutions on how adults can empower kids to best navigate the digital world and find balance.

This screening is for adults only, childcare is not offered.

Testimonials

"Screenagers is a very balanced, sympathetic and sane look at the way millions of teens are struggling with phones and games and technology in general. In part by letting the teens themselves speak about their own concerns and solutions. Screenagers is deeply affecting, too." — Dave Eggers, Author

"As the mother of three kids—two of them teenagers—I’ve noticed that whenever I get together with other parents, the conversation ends up turning to our kids’ screen time. We’re all worried about how much is too much. For any of you wrestling with this issue, I loved the documentary, Screenagers. It combines smart insights and practical tips for raising happy, healthy, technologically-empowered teens." — Melinda Gates

"It's a MUST SEE for anyone with kids in their lives!" — Martha Adams, Chief

Creative Officer for Girl Rising

"I saw Screenagers two days ago at my son's school PS276 NYC. It was an incredible eye opener... it pointed out exactly what we are dealing with in my family. .. This already has brought changes into our life."— Kirsten R. C. , New York Parent

"I had a chance to see Screenagers at my children’s high school and was inspired to spread the message to other parents. The screening was easy to setup and we had many Lucasfilm families attend the screening and discussion." — Kevin Clark, Director of IT, Lucasfilm, Creators of Star Wars

About Elisabeth Morrow:

The Elisabeth Morrow School (EMS) is an independent country day school serving children, age three through eighth grade, from more than 70 communities throughout New Jersey and New York. EMS provides an innovative 21st-century curriculum focusing on critical thinking, collaboration, and creativity and character development. The school's comprehensive secondary school placement process ensures graduates matriculate into premier day and boarding schools. Located on 14 wooded acres in Englewood, NJ, the EMS campus includes multiple technology and science labs, playgrounds, libraries, athletic facilities, nature trails and working gardens. Visit our website: www.elisabethmorrow.org.

