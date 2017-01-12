BENZEL-BUSCH MOTOR CAR ANNOUNCES MERCEDES-BENZ GLC CLASS IS THE 2017 MOTOR TREND SUV OF THE YEAR® by

Thursday, January 12 2017

Posted in News & Views

Englewood, New Jersey (January 11, 2017) Benzel-Busch is proud to announce that the Mercedes-Benz GLC won Motor Trend's 2017 SUV of the Year® Award. Judged by 11 Motor Trend editors, writers, and testers in an array of categories that included advancement in design, engineering excellence, performance of intended functions, safety and value, the Mercedes-Benz GLC defeated a competitive field of 19 contenders for this award.

Previously, the Mercedes-Benz GL had won the Motor Trend SUV of the Year Award in 2007 and then again in 2013 when it was redesigned. The first-ever SUV offered by Mercedes-Benz in 1998, the M-Class, won Motor Trend’s 1998 Truck of the Year so this GLC is the fourth Motor Trend of the Year Award for Mercedes-Benz.

"The GLK, SUV, was one of the most popular models in the SUV lineup. The GLC, the GLK’s second-generation’s replacement, has built on the sales success of the GLK while taking a huge leap forward in terms of safety, technology and design," said Joseph Agresta, President of Benzel-Busch in Englewood, New Jersey. "Winning Motor Trend's SUV of the Year award is a testament to all the hard work that Mercedes-Benz designers, engineers and product management teams have put into the new GLC and in understanding our customers needs."

On a technical level, the Mercedes GLC sets new benchmarks for ride, handling, safety technology and comfort while also offering off-road capabilities. Though larger than the GLK, the GLC is also lighter and has more interior space than other small luxury SUVs in its class. A turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4-cylinder engine is teamed with a 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission for improved performance and efficiency. The GLC offers 4MATIC all-wheel drive for outstanding agility and traction on a variety of road surfaces.

Motor Trend judges appreciated the smart way the GLC was engineered and its great value. The GLC is built on the platform of the E-Class and uses many C-Class features. Therefore, you get all the benefits, luxurious elegant materials that surround you in this GLC SUV, in addition to all the power it provides. This small luxury SUV sets the benchmark while being an amazing value.

The fact that this vehicle is based on the E-Class chassis which is one of the safest cars on the road, the GLC along with its very efficient engine is a small luxury SUV not to be missed.* Test drive the GLC SUV now at Benzel-Busch and ask us about all the special offers of the Mercedes-Benz Winter Event. Also introducing the all-new GLC Coupe.

* NHTSA and IIHS have not yet crash-tested the Mercedes-Benz GLC. However, the GLC received 5/5 stars in Euro NCAP safety testing.

About Benzel-Busch:

Family owned for nearly half of a century, Benzel-Busch Motor Car is America’s premier automotive dealership; proudly representing Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and smart brands with dealerships conveniently located in Northern New Jersey, and serving New York City and the entire Tri-State area. Mercedes-Benz USA has awarded Benzel-Busch the Sales and Service Laureates Award for outstanding customer experience, Audi Meadowlands has been recognized as a multiple Magna Society Award recipient by Audi USA and is a DealerRater® 2015 and 2016 Consumer Satisfaction Award Winner, and both dealerships were named Customer Champions Honoree by 1to1 Magazine as well as Jersey’s Most Generous Companies of 2015 and 2016 by NJ Monthly. Benzel-Busch’s reputation is built on a foundation of integrity, transparency and trust. With its 170,000 square ft. state-of-the-art sales and service facility and luxurious amenities, Benzel-Busch has inventory available to meet your individual needs. Benzel-Busch’s unique approach to automotive retailing focuses on superior attention to detail with unparalleled response to owner requests, utilizing cutting edge technology; assuring the ultimate personalized experience. Start your journey today and Define the Way You Drive at www.benzelbusch.com or by calling 201-567-1400.

About MOTOR TREND

MOTOR TREND®, a media brand of TEN: The Enthusiast Network, was founded in 1949 and is internationally recognized as one of the leading names in the automotive category. The MOTOR TREND brand is composed of MOTOR TREND magazine; the award-winning website MotorTrend.com; Motor Trend OnDemand subscription video on-demand service, Motor Trend Auto Shows; Motor Trend Audio; Motor Trend en Español; Motor Trend India; and the renowned Motor Trend Car of the Year, SUV of the Year, Truck of the Year, Person of the Year, and Best Driver's Car awards programs.

