Hackensack Riverkeeper Accepting Environmental Scholarship Applications by

Friday, January 13 2017 @ 06:12 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Environmental organization also accepting donations to support the 2017 Ron Vellekamp Environmental Scholarship fund

Hackensack Riverkeeper, the citizen-steward of the Hackensack River Watershed is pleased to announce it is accepting applications for the 2017 Ron Vellekamp Environmental Scholarship. Now in its seventeenth year the program, named in honor of the late Ridgefield, NJ science teacher and founding Riverkeeper Trustee, helps support college-bound high school seniors who excel academically and who have a strong commitment to protecting the environment.

Seniors at sixty-six high schools in Bergen, Hudson and Rockland Counties are eligible to be nominated by a teacher or guidance counselor for the award. Applications must be postmarked no later than Earth Day, April 22, 2017. A panel of Hackensack Riverkeeper Trustees and staffers led by Captains Bill Sheehan and Hugh Carola will review each application and consider the students’ academic achievements, environmental extracurricular activities and future plans. The winner of the unrestricted award (up to $1,000) will be announced by June 1.

Additional information and full application criteria are available by emailing Carola at Hugh@hackensackriverkeeper.org; or calling him at 201-968-0808 x102.

One requirement that must be met in order for a student to be considered is that all applicants must live within the 210-square mile Hackensack River Watershed and/or attend a school within that region. A list of watershed municipalities is available on the Hackensack Riverkeeper website. For those residing in bi-watershed communities like Jersey City, Paramus or Ramapo, nominators are cautioned to ensure a student’s eligibility before submitting an application. Hardcopies of the scholarship criteria have already been mailed to the Guidance Directors at all sixty-six schools.

Hackensack Riverkeeper’s 2016 Vellekamp scholar was Jason DiGiacinto of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ who is currently attending the Rutgers University School of Environmental and Biological Sciences. In his application, DiGiacinto wrote that he wants to study Marine Biology with the understanding that his education will lead him to “…be out on the water and working hands-on with marine life to protect and save them.”

“As somewhat of an ‘old salt’ myself, I can certainly appreciate Jason’s desire to be on the water as part of his career,” said Sheehan. “But beyond that, what impressed all of us was his greater desire to do the right thing for marine wildlife.”

Those without a high school senior in the family but who support their local best and brightest students can participate in the program by making a donation to the scholarship fund. Donations to the Ron Vellekamp Environmental Scholarship are tax-deductible and can be made by check or online. Fully 100% of all such donations will go to the fund.

Advertisement