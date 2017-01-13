Bergen County Secures Transition for BRMC by

Friday, January 13 2017 @ 06:14 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Bergen County addresses its primary concern of securing continuity of care and services for BRMC patients.

Bergen County will have extensive and unprecedented access to all aspects of hospital operations and related records.

Current labor and vendor agreements will remain in effect throughout this transition period.

With Bergen County’s transition consultants on site, BRMC LP will continue as the operator through September 30, 2017.

Bergen County will receive over $20 million in 2017 (originally due in 2020) as repayment of the county’s 1998 loan to BRMC LP.

“My primary goals for Bergen Regional have been to ensure continuity of care for patients, stability for staff, and to establish the necessary oversight, while we plan for the future of the hospital. This agreement meets these goals and mandates the daily on-site presence of county representatives who will thoroughly review BRMC operations through unfettered access to hospital information and facilities,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “Access to this vital information allows for a thorough evaluation of qualified proposals from potential future operators, which will set the foundation for a smooth and effective transition. This agreement returns County tax dollars years ahead of schedule and will significantly benefit Bergen Regional Medical Center, its stakeholders and the people of Bergen County.”

Advertisement