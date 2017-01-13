HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley Announces Contract with United Healthcare® by

Friday, January 13 2017 @ 06:16 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Westwood, NJ – Today, HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley, a member of Hackensack Meridian Health, has announced a new contract with United Healthcare. In keeping with the Hospital’s commitment to provide world-class healthcare to the Pascack and Northern Valley communities, this new contract will allow more community members to access the high-quality care that HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley offers. Under the new agreement, HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley will be in network with all United Healthcare plans and their affiliates, including Oxford Health plans.

“We continually listen to the needs of the local community. HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley’s contract with United Healthcare is another way that we are proud to answer community demand,” said Emily Holliman, CEO of HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley. “We recognize that our patients have a choice when it comes to their healthcare and we appreciate their trust in us. We are confident that this new contract will be a satisfier to both patients and the local physician community.”

The new collaboration allows HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley to help more patients in the Pascack and Northern Valley community who are seeking the innovative, patient centered services that the Hospital provides. Other health insurance agreements previously held by the HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley continue to remain in effect to give patients a wide range of coverage options. For more information regarding the agreement, the Hospital is encouraging patients to reach out to United Healthcare.

About HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley

HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley is a member of Hackensack Meridian Health, one of the largest networks in the state comprised of 28,000 team members and more than 6,000 physicians. The Hospital is a 128-bed, full-service, acute-care community hospital, located in Westwood, NJ providing the same nationally recognized quality care for which Hackensack University Medical Center is known. The hospital features, a state-of-the-art obstetrical unit, a women’s imaging center, cardiac and pulmonary rehab, center for joint replacement, center for bariatric surgery, wound care center, an intensive/critical care unit, five operating rooms, one special procedure room, and a cardiac catheterization laboratory. HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley is also the only hospital in Bergen County with all private rooms at no additional cost to the patient. This inpatient hospital acts as an anchor to many in-demand, outpatient services such as radiology, women’s health and same day surgery. Find the kind of care you’ve been looking for at HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley. For more, please visit www.hackensackumcpv.com

