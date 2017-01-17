NY WATERWAY FERRIES OFFER FAST AND EASY CRUISING, AND A $3 SAVINGS, TO THE NEW YORK BOAT SHOW by

Tuesday, January 17 2017 @ 11:40 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

NY Waterway offers fast, frequent ferries to the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City for the Progressive New York Boat Show and special featured activities and events, such as the training simulator, the Miss Geico Racing Boat, Kids Toy Boat Building and more, January 25-29.

With ferries running throughout the day, NY Waterway provides the most convenient transportation to the Javits Center, directly across the street from the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal. Free connecting shuttles are also available to take you to the show entrance.

Ferry customer save $3.00 off admission and children under 16 are FREE. For more information and discounted tickets to the New York Boat Show, ferry riders can log on to www.nywaterway.com/boatshow and use promo code “NYW.”

Ferry riders who want to enjoy even more that New York City offers can purchase Your Key to the City packages that include reduced round-trip ferry tickets between New Jersey and New York City, a discount on parking and up to 56% discounts on admission prices for attractions, such as the American Museum of Natural History, Madame Tussauds, and Broadway shows such as Aladdin, The Lion King and The Book of Mormon.

After arriving by bus or Hudson-Bergen Light Rail or parking at the reasonably priced indoor parking garages at the Port Imperial Ferry Terminal in Weehawken, riders enjoy an 8-minute ferry ride to the NY Waterway terminal at 39th Street, across the street from the Javits Center.

Free connecting multi-route NY Waterway buses are waiting at the West 39th Street Terminal to take passengers on several routes serving Midtown and Downtown Manhattan. NY Waterway’s cutting edge real-time mobile app, available on hand-held devices, tells visitors exactly where the free buses are when they’re ready to head home.

Monday through Thursday, boats depart Port Imperial starting at 6 AM with ferries returning regularly from Manhattan until 12:10 AM. Ferries operate Fridays 6 AM - 1:10 AM, Saturdays 8 AM - 1:10 AM and Sundays 8 AM - 12:10 AM.

NY Waterway also offers ferry service to the 39th Street terminal from Hoboken 14th Street and Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken; and weekdays only from Edgewater, and Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County.

Parking is available at the Belford and Port Imperial ferry terminals and NJ Transit rail and bus connections are available at Port Imperial.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit www.nywaterway.com/BoatShow or www.facebook.com/nywaterway or www.twitter.com/ridetheferry.

