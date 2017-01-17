Eustace Applauds Clean Bus Funding for School Districts by

Funding will help to Upgrade Buses in an Effort to Reduce Diesel Emissions in the State

(TRENTON) – Assemblyman Tim Eustace on Tuesday applauded the award of $810,000 to upgrade of 41 school busses in school districts throughout the state.

“This is a great, environmental win for New Jersey students and school transportation in the state,” said Eustace, who is the chair of the Environment and Solid Waste Committee. “Changing older diesel buses over to buses using clean diesel technology will help to improve New Jersey’s air quality and move us toward a cleaner, more environmentally responsible state.”

Eighty-eight school districts in 27 states will receive funding to help upgrade or replace over 400 school buses with the latest clean technologies, through the School Bus Funding Rebate Program managed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The program provides assistance to school districts to help replace older buses and upgrade older engines with the latest emission control technologies to improve air quality for students and residents. In 2015, over 80 percent of the buses replaced with the help of rebate funding were clean diesel.

The New Jersey school districts and transportation services receiving the rebate include Belair Transport Inc., Klarr Transport Service Inc., North Brunswick Township Board of Education, Student Transportation of America, and Toms River Regional Schools.

“Schools districts and transportation services that have taken steps to protect our children and our environment by seeking additional funding to upgrade school transportation deserve to be commended,” Eustace added. “More should apply for this in the coming year.”

The school bus rebate program is funded through the diesel emission reduction Act that provides federal matching funds to the owners of older engines, vehicles and equipment across a wide variety of applications. Funding provided through federal matching funds between 2008 and 2013, alongside significant non-federal and private sector investments, have reduced emissions of oxides of nitrogen by over 3330,000 tons and particulate matter by over 12,000 tons.

