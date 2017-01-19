Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, January 19 2017 @ 10:04 AM EST
Thursday, January 19 2017 @ 10:04 AM EST
Paramus 2016 UCR results

The Paramus Police Department is pleased to announce that reported crime in Paramus was down in 6 out of 7 recorded crime categories in 2016 according to the State of New Jersey Uniformed Crime Report. Most significantly were a 16% decrease in robberies, a 61.8% decrease in Motor Vehicle Theft and a 9.8% decrease in Burglaries, even after factoring in a late summer rash of residential burglaries that struck the Bergen County area. The only category to increase was Larceny Theft which includes Shoplifting.

We credit these decreases on a proactive approach to crime and an expansion of our collaboration and information sharing with other law enforcement entities such as the Bergen County Prosecutors Office, Bergen County Sheriff’s Department, New Jersey State Police and Paramus’ participation in New Jersey Corr-Stat program.  Corr Stat and the Real Time Crime Center is a collaborative endeavor among state, county, and city officials and law enforcement agencies, scholars, and community and business partners to reduce violent and property crimes in the Corr-Stat Region of New Jersey. The Corr-Stat Region is the area that represents more than 80 cities along the Route 21 Corridor of Northeast New Jersey, stretching from Jersey City to Paterson, and including Newark.

2015 vs. 2016 UCR (Crime numbers from the year 1992 are included as a benchmark)

                                           2015                       2016                       Percent                1992

Rape                                      2                              1                              -50%                      0

Robbery                               25                           21                           -16%                      24

Aggravated Assault         13                           11                           -15.4%                  65

Simple Assault                  149                         119                         -20.1%                  N/A

Burglary                               41                           37                           -9.8%                     208

Larceny/Theft                   961                         1097                       14.2%                    2580

Motor Vehicle Theft      34                           13                           -61.8%                  785                        

 

 

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg

Chief of Police

Paramus Police Department

O-201-262-3400

kehrenberg@paramuspolice.org

