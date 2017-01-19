Paramus 2016 UCR results by

Thursday, January 19 2017 @ 09:01 AM EST

We credit these decreases on a proactive approach to crime and an expansion of our collaboration and information sharing with other law enforcement entities such as the Bergen County Prosecutors Office, Bergen County Sheriff’s Department, New Jersey State Police and Paramus’ participation in New Jersey Corr-Stat program. Corr Stat and the Real Time Crime Center is a collaborative endeavor among state, county, and city officials and law enforcement agencies, scholars, and community and business partners to reduce violent and property crimes in the Corr-Stat Region of New Jersey. The Corr-Stat Region is the area that represents more than 80 cities along the Route 21 Corridor of Northeast New Jersey, stretching from Jersey City to Paterson, and including Newark.

2015 vs. 2016 UCR (Crime numbers from the year 1992 are included as a benchmark)

2015 2016 Percent 1992

Rape 2 1 -50% 0

Robbery 25 21 -16% 24

Aggravated Assault 13 11 -15.4% 65

Simple Assault 149 119 -20.1% N/A

Burglary 41 37 -9.8% 208

Larceny/Theft 961 1097 14.2% 2580

Motor Vehicle Theft 34 13 -61.8% 785

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg

Chief of Police

Paramus Police Department

O-201-262-3400

kehrenberg@paramuspolice.org

