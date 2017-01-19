Winners Announced for Space Foundation’s Seventh Annual International Student Art Contest by

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Jan. 19, 2017) – For the Space Foundation’s seventh annual International Student Art Contest, 3,099 entries were submitted from 50 countries and 31 U.S. states by students ages 3 through 18 years. Of those, 25 winners from seven countries were selected, with one entry chosen for the top Space Foundation Achievement Award.

The 2017 contest theme is “Space Through My Eyes…” and each year the contest is free to enter for public, private and homeschool children from around the world.

"The Space Foundation's International Student Art Contest continues to touch the lives of thousands of young people across the globe. They are tomorrow's explorers, and the outpouring of their creativity is truly inspiring. It is satisfying to know we are helping keep interest in space exploration alive and well," said Kevin Cook, Space Foundation Vice President - Marketing & Communications.

The art contest is co-sponsored by Eagle Eyes®, a long-time Space Foundation Space Certification partner and 2010 inductee into the Space Technology Hall of Fame. Eagle Eyes will award the winning artists with high performance sunglasses that incorporate eye-protecting technology developed for use by astronauts in space. The winners will also receive personalized autographed photos signed by former NASA astronauts Nicole Stott and Gary E. Payton, plus a certificate, ribbon, Fisher Space Pen® and an art kit.

The winning entries will be shown at the Space Foundation’s 33rd Space Symposium, to be held April 3-6, 2017, at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo., USA. After the Symposium, the winning art will be displayed at Space Foundation World Headquarters and Discovery Center in Colorado Springs.

In August 2017, the Space Foundation will make an announcement about the 2018 contest.

About the Contest

Students were invited to enter artwork in the following media formats: drawing, painting, mixed media and digital. The contest featured eight age categories, with first, second and third place honors for each of the age categories, plus one Space Foundation Achievement Award.

The 2017 winners are listed by first name only in consideration of the children’s privacy.

3-4 YEARS

Veronica - 1st Place

Russia

Gemma - 2nd Place

China

Victoria - 3rd Place

China

5-6 YEARS

Mariya - 1st Place

Kazakhstan

Ethan - 2nd Place

Indonesia

Aaron - 3rd Place

United States

7-8 YEARS

Amrita - 1st Place

United States

Diana - 2nd Place

Kazakhstan

Sophia - 3rd Place

United States

9-10 YEARS

Irene - 1st Place

United States

Sharon - 2nd Place

United States

Sarah - 3rd Place

United States

11-12 YEARS

Catherine - 1st Place

United States

Jasmine - 2nd Place

United States

Amoli - 3rd Place

India

13-14 YEARS

Ariba - 1st Place

United States

Shenjia - 2nd Place

United States

Noah - 3rd Place

United States

15-16 YEARS

Sreya - 1st Place

United States

Hailey - 2nd Place

United States

Myungyoung - 3rd Place

United States

17-18 YEARS

Nurul - 1st Place

Malaysia

Kristin - 2nd Place

United States

Ellen - 3rd Place

United States

Space Foundation Achievement Award

Caroline, age 15

United States

Where to See the Artwork

Winning artwork submitted for this year’s contest can be seen on the International Student Art Contest website gallery at http://art.spacefoundation.org/winners-gallery/2017, and all of the submitted artwork can be seen at http://art.spacefoundation.org.

About the Judging Panel

The panel of judges comprised:

· Richard Green, senior artist/designer with more than 20 years experience in creating and designing for the video game, aerospace and industrial design industries, Seattle, Wash.

· Nicole Stott, accomplished space artist and former NASA Astronaut who worked on the International Space Station in 2009 and 2011. She supports several non-profit organizations focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM), Tampa, Fla.

· Joe Vinton, digital artist, Renderosity Artist of the Year, Burton, Trent, United Kingdom

Children's Art Expertise

· Hans Wolfe, middle and upper school visual arts, Visiting Artist Coordinator, Art Department Chair, The Colorado Springs School, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Commercial Art Expertise

· Lourn Eidal, Assistant Art Director, Crystal Peak Design, Colorado Springs, Colo.

· Susanne Arens, President, Crystal Peak Design and Art Director, photographer, fine artist, college instructor, Executive Director of the Pikes Peak Studio Tour, Springs Recovery Connection board member, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Learn more about the annual Space Foundation International Student Art Contest by visiting www.spacefoundation.org/artcontest.



About the Space Foundation Founded in 1983, the Space Foundation is the foremost advocate for all sectors of space, and is a global, nonprofit leader in space awareness activities, educational programs and major industry events, including the annual Space Symposium, in support of its mission "to advance space-related endeavors to inspire, enable and propel humanity." Space Foundation World Headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colo., USA, has a public Discovery Center, including El Pomar Space Gallery, Northrop Grumman Science Center featuring Science On a Sphere® and the Lockheed Martin Space Education Center.

