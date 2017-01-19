Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, January 19 2017 @ 01:06 PM EST
Thursday, January 19 2017 @ 01:06 PM EST
Narcotic Arrest in Paramus

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of ALHUSSAIN ALI ASHABI (DOB: 11-15-1984) of Albany, NY for Possession of Heroin and “Khat”.

On January 16, 2017 at 21:00hrs Paramus Police Officers Timothy Reed and Forrest Diedolf conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2017 Nissan Altima for failure to maintain a lane on State Highway #17 in Paramus. Officers observed narcotics in the passenger compartment in plain view. Reed located $27,960 of American currency throughout the vehicle. The currency was in the center console, overhead sun visor and stuffed in a garment bag.  Ashabi was placed under arrest for possession of ½ lb Khat, one bag of Heroin and Money Laundering.


ALHUSSAIN ALI ASHABI was charged with one (1) count Possession of Khat 3rd degree, one (1) count Possession of heroin 3rd degree, one (1) count money laundering 3rd degree.

Ashabi was also issued motor vehicle summonses for careless driving and possession of CDS in a vehicle.

ALHUSSAIN ALI ASHABI was released pending a court appearance on February 3, 2017.

 

Robert M. Guidetti

Deputy Chief

Paramus Police Department

(201) 262-3400 ext. 1353

  Narcotic Arrest in Paramus
