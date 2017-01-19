Narcotic Arrest in Paramus by

Thursday, January 19 2017 @ 12:17 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of ALHUSSAIN ALI ASHABI (DOB: 11-15-1984) of Albany, NY for Possession of Heroin and “Khat”.

On January 16, 2017 at 21:00hrs Paramus Police Officers Timothy Reed and Forrest Diedolf conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2017 Nissan Altima for failure to maintain a lane on State Highway #17 in Paramus. Officers observed narcotics in the passenger compartment in plain view. Reed located $27,960 of American currency throughout the vehicle. The currency was in the center console, overhead sun visor and stuffed in a garment bag. Ashabi was placed under arrest for possession of ½ lb Khat, one bag of Heroin and Money Laundering.

Ashabi was also issued motor vehicle summonses for careless driving and possession of CDS in a vehicle.

ALHUSSAIN ALI ASHABI was released pending a court appearance on February 3, 2017.

Robert M. Guidetti

Deputy Chief

Paramus Police Department

(201) 262-3400 ext. 1353

Advertisement