Five Extraordinary Hackensack University Medical Center Nurses Earn Special Recognition by

Thursday, January 19 2017 @ 05:52 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack University Medical Center, a member of Hackensack Meridian Health, is pleased to announce that five of its nurses have achieved recognition in their field: Claudia Douglas, DNP, MA, BSN; Kristina Rioux, MSN, RN-BC, CEN, CCRN; Krystyna Toczylowski MSN, RN; Laura VanDePutte MSN, RN, CPON; and Carlene Cord, RN, APN.

“It is a pleasure and privilege to partner with Claudia, Kristi, Krys, Laura and Carlie, who offer their considerable skills and talents to benefit the patients in our care,” said Dianne Aroh, RN, FACHE executive vice president and chief clinical and patient care officer at HackensackUMC. “These exemplary professionals demonstrate every day what it means to give of oneself in service of others.”

Dr. Douglas, administrative director of the Institute for Evidence-Based Practice and Nursing Research at HackensackUMC, and Ms. Rioux, education specialist on the Critical Care Education team at HackensackUMC, have been honored as 2016 Divas in Nursing by the Institute for Nursing, the Foundation of the New Jersey State Nurses Association. They were recognized for making an extraordinary impact on the profession and community at a celebration in Princeton, NJ.

Ms. Toczylowski, a clinical nurse specialist in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at HackensackUMC, and Ms. VanDePutte, a nurse manager at the Children’s Cancer Institute, Inpatient and Outpatient, Pediatric Photophoresis and the Day Accommodation Suite at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at HackensackUMC, were honored by The Record with Tribute to Nursing Awards for their remarkable contributions during a ceremony in Paramus, NJ.

Ms. Cord, a pediatric oncology advanced practice nurse at the Children’s Cancer Institute at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at HackensackUMC, was recognized for her dedication and passion as a finalist for a March of Dimes New Jersey Nurse of the Year Award at a reception in Edison, NJ.

Photo Caption: Pictured from left to right: Laura VanDePutte MSN, RN, CPON honored by The Record for the Tribute to Nursing award; Carlene Cord, RN, APN honored as a finalist for March of Dimes Nurse of the Year; Krystyna Toczylowski MSN, RN honored by The Record for the Tribute to Nursing award; Claudia Douglas, DNP, MA, BSN honored as 2016 Diva in Nursing by the Institute for Nursing; and Kristina Rioux, MSN, RN-BC, CEN, CCRN also honored as 2016 Diva in Nursing by the Institute for Nursing.

