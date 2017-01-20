The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society to Present Spirited 'Spanish Flavor' Concert in February by

--Concert to Feature Guest Performers Violist Cynthia Phelps from the New York Philharmonic and Dancer Carlos Fittante from Boston Early Music Festival--

(Bergen County, New Jersey; January 11, 2017) -- The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc. will perform the second of a three concert series on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, located at 150 Park Avenue in Leonia, New Jersey. The riveting concert, 'Spanish Flavor', will showcase music by Spanish composer Joaquín Turina, as well as Italian composers Luigi Boccherini and Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door for $30 adults, $25 seniors, and students under age 18 will be admitted free. All Saints Episcopal Church is fully handicapped accessible.

The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society's members performing in this concert are Theresa Norris, flute; Marsha Heller, oboe; and Daryl Goldberg, cello. They will be joined by prominent musicians Scott Kuney, guitar; Roy Lewis and Cenovia Cummins, violins; Maggie Speier, viola; and Yi-Fang Huang, piano. The program will also present the charming and delightful Eclogues by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco for flute, English horn and guitar evoking the pastoral Italian countryside. A second piece, La Oración del Torero (The bullfighter's prayer) for String Quartet also composed by Turina, expresses the passion and emotion of his homeland.

The season will close Sunday, April 23, 2017, at 7:30 pm, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 150 Park Avenue. By audience members' popular request, the music will feature the Schubert Trout Quintet. For more information, contact Daryl Goldberg at 201-947-3923 or dgcello@aol.com. This program has been made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc., a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, welcomes contributions to the organization to continue the tradition of quality concerts at affordable prices in the community. Donations are tax-deductible as permitted by law.

About Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc.

The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc., a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, enriches the cultural environment of the community by presenting a series of high quality, affordable, and accessible chamber music concerts. The members of the Leonia Chamber Musicians generate the excitement of a live performance with professional talent: all of them perform in the major concert halls of New York City.

Music for the programs is selected to educate the audience about different periods and styles of music. Throughout the concerts, presentations are given about the music being played, the composers, the musicians and related subjects.

Tax-deductible contributions to the Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc. are welcome and encouraged to continue the tradition of quality concerts at affordable prices. Checks may be made to the attention of Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc. and mailed to P.O. Box 473, Leonia, New Jersey 07605. To be added to the mailing list, send an e-mail to dgcello@aol.com or call Daryl Goldberg at 201-947-3923.

For more information about the Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc., visit https://www.facebook.com/leoniachambermusic.

